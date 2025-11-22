UEFA Applauds Victor Osimhen Despite Nigeria’s Failure to Qualify for World Cup

Victor Osimhen continues to get the recognition in Europe following his impressive performance in this season's Champions League

UEFA has sent a special message to the Nigerian international, who has won more Man-of-the-Match awards than any other player this season

Osimhen has notched six goals in the European topflight this season, including a hat-trick against Dutch outfit Ajax

UEFA has hailed Nigerian international Victor Osimhen despite the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Osimhen has been a thorn in the flesh for defenders in Europe so far this season, getting recognition from the European football governing body.

However, he missed out on yet another World Cup after the Nigerian national team failed to progress through the playoffs.

Victor Osimhen has won three MOTM awards in the Champions League this season. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

Having lost the automatic ticket to South Africa, the Super Eagles headed to the continental playoffs in Morocco, where they were defeated by DR Congo in the final.

Osimhen netted a brace in their 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semis, but could not make an impact against the Leopards.

The Galatasaray striker suffered a knock midway through the first 45 minutes and did not show up for the second half, leaving fans concerned.

The Super Eagles went on to lose the tie during the penalty shootout, with Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi all missing their respective spot-kicks.

Following the disappointment, Osimhen has returned to Galatasaray, where medical tests confirmed he suffered a minor sprain as he undergoes treatment.

Meanwhile, UEFA took to its official account to applaud the star for his heroics so far in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old was recognised as the player with the most man-of-the-match awards this season, having won it three times.

Despite missing the opening matchday due to injury, the Nigerian forward has since scored all six of his goals in these three outings, leading the 2025/26 UCL scoring charts.

He claimed the MOTM award in Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Liverpool, having grabbed the decisive goal.

Osimhen was also named the most valuable player against Bodø/Glimt, after scoring a brace in their 3-1 win over the Norwegian side.

The Nigerian international was also the best player against Dutch club Ajax, having scored a hat-trick in their 3-0 win, per SuperSport.

UEFA hails the star for being the player with the most MOTM awards in the Champions League so far this season, ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Phil Foden, Virgil van Dijk, Marcus Thuram, Harry Kane, Nuno Mendes and Derrick Luckassen, who all have won it twice.

Sharing an image of the top players with the most Champions League MOTM awards, UEFA wrote on X:

"Most POTM performances so far in 2025/26: Victor Osimhen."

Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick in Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona desperate for Osimhen's signature

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish giants Barcelona have indicated interest in signing Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who has been in incredible form for Galatasaray.

Reports have it that the Catalan club are hoping to acquire the services of the Nigerian talent next year in order to bolster their attack.

Source: Legit.ng