A violent incident marred the aftermath of a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) encounter on Sunday, April 13, 2025, as Plateau United player, Vincent Temitope, was reportedly stabbed in the neck by irate Nasarawa United fans following a pulsating matchday 13 fixture at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Fans invade pitch after final whistle

Eyewitness told Legit.ng that the attack occurred moments after the final whistle, as some home supporters stormed the pitch in an apparent rage.

“The guy scored and missed one penalty during the match and he played well. Immediately after the final whistle, the fans entered the field and some armed. So he was attacked and stabbed in the neck. Maybe because the fans felt he was a threat to Nasarawa United because we almost lost the match because of his performance,” the eyewitness said.

Although the match ended 3-2 in favour of hosts Nasarawa United, Temitope’s impressive individual performance appeared to have provoked a section of the home crowd, who singled him out for attack.

Confirming the incident, Plateau United’s Director of Media Operations, Yaksat Maklek, told Legit.ng:

“Fans attacked him after the game clearly in response to his stellar performance against them.”

Maklek added that Temitope was immediately rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafia for treatment.

“He was rushed to the Federal teaching hospital, Lafia,” he said, confirming that the player has since been treated and discharged.

“He's in stable condition,” he added.

NPFL just lifted ban on Nasarawa fans

This shocking act of violence comes barely a week after the NPFL Board granted provisional approval for Nasarawa United FC supporters to return to the Lafia Township Stadium following a previous ban.

The stadium had earlier been closed to fans due to misconduct during one of the club’s home matches earlier in the season.

The latest approval, effective from matchday 12 when Nasarawa United hosted Akwa United, was granted under strict conditions, including continuous security monitoring.

In a statement last weekend, Eche Amos, Nasarawa United’s Director of Media, confirmed the league’s decision, noting that the approval came through a letter signed by Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL.

“We are pleased to invite our loyal supporters to return and cheer the team to victory in an orderly manner,” Amos had stated, while also urging fans to adhere strictly to all security protocols.

The club also promised to collaborate with the Nasarawa State Football Association to ensure safety on matchdays.

However, Sunday’s incident has once again raised serious concerns over fan violence and the effectiveness of security arrangements at NPFL venues.

Stakeholders are now calling on the League Management Company and relevant authorities to investigate the attack thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

As of the time of filing this report, the NPFL and Nasarawa United FC have yet to issue an official statement on the stabbing.

When contacted, the Nigerian Police Nasarawa State Command Spokesman, Rahman Nansel promised to investigate the matter and appropriate steps.

NPFL referee disguises as Police to dodge angry fans

In a similar report, the dark side of Nigerian football took center stage again on Sunday evening, as chaos erupted at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, following a tense 0-0 draw between Shooting Stars SC (3SC) and Ikorodu City FC in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

After the final whistle, furious Shooting Stars FC supporters, enraged by their team’s inability to secure a home win, descended into violence.

