Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2025 CAF Player of the Year Award alongside Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi

The Super Eagles star will not attend the ceremony billed for Wednesday night, November 19, in Rabat, Morocco

Osimhen suffered a knock during the African final of the FIFA World Cup playoff between Nigeria and DR Congo

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen will not be in attendance during the 2025 CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat on Wednesday, November 19.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that missed out on World Cup qualification following their loss to DR Congo, will head back to his base in Turkey.

Osimhen was in action for 45 minutes against the Leopards, but the forward did not appear from the tunnel for the second half of the high-profile fixture.

The 2025 CAF Awards ceremony is slated for November 19 in Rabat. Photo: Jalal Morchidi.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles had opened the scoring courtesy of a Frank Onyeka 3rd-minute strike, but the opponents restored parity via Mechak Elia, who struck in the 32nd minute.

It was all about DR Congo in the second half, as the Nigerians failed to contain their opponents, who looked more desperate.

The massive fixture ended 1-1 in regulation time, and after an extra 30 minutes, there was no separating the two sides as the match proceeded to penalties.

DR Congo eventually won the shootout 4-3, confirming their place in the inter-continental playoff scheduled for March next year.

Osimhen, who was injured in that fixture, is scheduled for an MRI scan as he departs Morocco for his base in Turkey.

Osimhen nominated for 2025 CAF Award

The Galatasaray of Turkey striker is up against Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah and Achraf Hakimi of PSG and Morocco at the 2025 CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat, per Foot Africa.

CAF will honour the continent's best players during the event, which will spotlight the stars and teams who have truly shone throughout the year, whether on the domestic, continental, or international stage.

Osimhen suffers injury

Meanwhile, Osimhen was involved in a clash of heads with DR Congo defender Ngal’ayel Mukau during an aerial challenge in the opening minutes following an early attacking move by Nigeria, according to The Standard.

The centre referee summoned the medics, who attended to the forward on the pitch, but he decided to carry on.

Osimhen remained the thorn of the flesh for the opposition as he continued to threaten upfront, but he could not find the back of the net until he was substituted at halftime.

Cameras later captured him visibly walking with discomfort on the sidelines while urging his teammates to continue the fight.

Victor Osimhen was crowned the CAF Player of the Year in 2023. Photo: Abu Adem Muhammed.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona eye Osimhen signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish club Barcelona have indicated interest in signing Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who has been in incredible form for Galatasaray.

The Catalan giants are prepared to submit a staggering offer of around €120 million to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen should they fail to land Alvarez, as the Nigerian is considered an alternative for the No. 9 role.

Source: Legit.ng