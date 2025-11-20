Ademola Lookman has struggled for rhythm since he tendered his transfer request at Italian club Atalanta last season

Newly appointed manager Raffaele Palladino has made his stance on the player clear ahead of their Serie A clash with Napoli

Palladino disclosed that he reached out to members of the squad on the phone, saying Lookman presented himself well

The newly appointed head coach of Atalanta, Raffaele Palladino, has opened up on the current situation of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta announced the arrival of the former Fiorentina boss barely 24 hours after the sacking of embattled manager Ivan Juric.

Palladino, who joined the outfit on a two-year deal, began his managerial career at Monza with the youth team before his promotion to first-team manager in 2022.

He helped the club to 11th and 12th place, respectively, in his two years in charge before leaving in June 2024.

The tactician then joined Fiorentina last season and helped the club to a sixth-place finish, earning a Conference League spot, per Flash Score.

Despite the achievements, the 41-year-old was unable to convince the fans with his style of play, and he decided to quit by mutual consent.

He has signed a deal with Atalanta until 2027 and will look forward to improved performances from key players like Ademola Lookman.

Palladino gives stance on Lookman

Upon his arrival in Bergamo, the tactician stated that the Nigerian forward will be judged purely on his work rate in training.

According to Tribuna, the embattled Lookman spoke directly with Palladino during the international break. Palladino said:

"I phoned all the players on duty and Ademola presented himself very well to me. I will evaluate his playing time based only on what I see in training sessions – exactly like everyone else.

"We must rediscover the identity of sacrifice and grit that has always defined Atalanta."

Recall that Lookman had strained relations with the club under both Gasperini and Juric, as he went further to tender his transfer request.

Tensions reached a boiling point during Atalanta’s Champions League encounter with Marseille when Lookman was substituted for Yunus Musah.

The Nigerian international was visibly upset, prompting Juric to grab his arm in an attempt to calm him down, an act that only made the situation worse.

Lookman, who missed the club's pre-season activities while trying to push through a move to Inter Milan, has struggled for rhythm since returning.

The 28-year-old’s reaction on social media, removing all traces of Atalanta from his profile, has fueled speculation that he may be seeking a January exit from Bergamo.

