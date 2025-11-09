Nigerian international Ademola Lookman made headlines after a heated touchline clash with Atalanta manager Ivan Juri ć during their 1 -0 win over Marseille in the Champions League

The incident has sparked speculation about growing tension between the Super Eagles star Lookman and his manager

Lookman later took drastic action on Instagram after the touchline row, leaving fans guessing about his next move ahead of the January transfer window

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has reignited transfer rumours after his latest action on Instagram.

Recall that Lookman went on strike at the start of the season following Atalanta’s decision to block his move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta (L), Ivan Juric on the touchline for Atalanta (R). Photo by Image Photo Agency/Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old missed several weeks of pre-season training and only made his first appearance of the season for Atalanta in their 3-0 away win to Torino on September 21.

Lookman’s first start of the season for Atalanta came in their 2-1 victory over Club Brugge on Tuesday, September 30, in Bergamo in the Champions League.

He scored his first goal of the season in Atalanta's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Serie A on Tuesday, October 28, and just when it looked like Lookman was regaining his match fitness, a touchline row ensued between him and his manager Ivan Juric.

Ademola Lookman in touchline row with manager

Lookman’s heated exchange with his manager, Ivan Juric, happened during Atalanta's 1-0 win over Marseille at the Stade Orange Vélodrome on Wednesday night, November 5, in the Champions League.

The Super Eagles star was substituted midway through the second half, with the scores still goalless, and appeared to have snubbed Juric as he walked past his manager.

Ademola Lookman claps for Atalanta fans. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

This led to an angry reaction from Juric, who grabbed Lookman by the arm before club CEO Luca Percassi and teammate Marten de Roon stepped in to separate them and calm the situation.

Juric received significant backlash from fans, former footballers, and even pundits on CBS Sports for his actions, and despite playing down the incident during the post-match press conference, his actions seemed to have triggered Lookman’s latest action on Instagram.

Ademola Lookman unfollows Atalanta on Instagram

Legit.ng conducted a check on Ademola Lookman’s Instagram and discovered that the Nigerian international had unfollowed his club Atalanta.

His bio still reads 'Nigeria and Atalanta player', but Lookman doesn’t have any pictures of himself in an Atalanta jersey on his Instagram.

The recent actions from the current CAF Player of the Year have now sparked widespread speculation that he could be pushing for a move away from Atalanta when the January transfer window opens.

Man defends Lookman after clash with Juric

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has defended Nigerian international Ademola Lookman after his touchline clash with Atalanta manager Ivan Juric.

The social media user known as Oku, sent a strongly worded write-up to Atalanta, demanding that Lookman be accorded the respect he deserves, and urged the club to sanction Juric for treating Lookman in such a manner.

