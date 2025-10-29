Victor Osimhen has reportedly spoken to Super Eagles teammate Ademola Lookman to join him at Galatasaray

Lookman attempted to leave Atalanta in the summer, but the club blocked him despite a bid from AC Milan

The winger scored his first goal this season against Milan, but refused to celebrate, showing his unhappiness at the club

Victor Osimhen has spoken to Ademola Lookman to join him at Galatasaray whenever he leaves Atalanta, according to reports in the Italian and Turkish media.

Osimhen impressed during his loan spell at Galatasaray last season and made the move permanent, prompting the Turkish club to splash a record-breaking €75 million to sign him.

Victor Osimhen reportedly wants Ademola Lookman to join him at Galatasaray. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

He has thrived in Turkey and has been the best player in the country, changing the narrative that players rejected in Europe go to the Super Lig.

The Nigerian forward made his 50th appearance during the 3-1 win over Goztepe during the weekend and marked it with a goal, his 43rd for the club.

Osimhen wants Lookman at Galatasaray

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray is interested in bringing Lookman to Turkey and pairing him up with his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

The Turkish champions have reportedly set aside €40 million for the transfer, less than what Atalanta rejected from Inter Milan last summer.

Osimhen has also reportedly spoken to his national teammate, telling him he would be happy if he joined him in the Turkish Super League.

Lookman and Osimhen were poised to change clubs in the summer as both players were attempting to leave Italian Serie A clubs Atalanta and Napoli.

The striker moved to Turkey after weeks of negotiations between Galatasaray and Napoli, but Atalanta blocked the winger’s proposed move to Inter Milan.

According to Football Italia, the Nerazzuri sent an official offer of €45 million, including add-ons, which the Bergamo-based club rejected.

Atalanta initially demanded around €60 million, but eventually clarified that they are unwilling to sell to another Italian club as they would not want to strengthen a rival.

Lookman was infuriated and published a statement on social media, claiming that he had submitted a transfer request in order to force a move away from the club.

He went on strike for about two weeks, but La Dea did not budge. There were movements around the player in the final days of the window, but no move materialised.

Lookman rejected Premier League moves where he had previously played for Fulham and Everton, despite interest from London club Arsenal.

Bayern Munich proposed a loan after their move for Nicolas Jackson was in jeopardy, but Atalanta rejected a loan and would only accept a permanent move.

Ademola Lookman after scoring his first goal of the season for Atalanta. Photo by Tiziano Ballabio.

Atalanta boss Ivan Juric was unwilling to let Lookman leave and was pleased when the player remained at the club after the window.

The Nigerian broke his goal drought with a brilliant strike against AC Milan, but did not celebrate. He is expected to leave at the end of the season, despite having a contract until 2027, which Atalanta had attempted to extend.

Why Lookman is attractive to top clubs

Legit.n g previously analysed why Ademola Lookman is still attractive to top European clubs despite a slow start to the season with Atalanta.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year had suitors from all over Europe last summer, but a move failed to materialise, and yet he retains his status as one of the best wingers in the world.

