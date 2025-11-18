Victor Osimhen is being considered for the No.9 role at Spanish club Barcelona, as they prepare to launch a bid

The Nigerian international has been incredible for Galatasaray this season, amid interest from several top clubs in Europe

The former Napoli and ex-Lille forward has proven his worth in the final third and deserves credit

Spanish giants Barcelona have indicated interest in signing Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who has been in incredible form for Galatasaray.

Reports have it that the Catalan club are hoping to acquire the services of the Nigerian talent next year in order to bolster their attack.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are prepared to submit a staggering offer of around €120 million to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen should they fail to land Alvarez, as the Nigerian is considered an alternative for the No. 9 role.

Barcelona are considering signing Victor Osimhen as their new No.9. Photo: GOKHAN TANER.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old is having an incredible season in Turkey and has been lethal in front of goal, scoring nine in 12 matches across competitions.

Averaging 4.33 shots per 90 minutes in the Super Lig, the former Napoli of Italy striker has proven his worth in the final third and deserves credit.

Osimhen has also registered 53.6% of his attempts on target, making him one of the most sought-after strikers in the world right now.

The forward's contract with Galatasaray runs until the summer of 2029, and it would be difficult for any team to price him out next year.

Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

The forward is sensational when it comes to finding some space for himself to strike at goal and can create the odd chance for his teammates.

Osimhen has proven himself to be consistent in scoring goals, doing so for both club and country.

The former Lille of France striker also has an aerial presence, but one thing he can improve on is his link-up play in the final third.

Should Hansi Flick's side manage to get the deal done, only time will tell whether he can remain consistent with his breathtaking form in La Liga.

Osimhen would be an ideal replacement for the ageing Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to depart the Spanish outfit next summer.

According to The 4th Official, Hansi Flick needs to be patient with the forward, as the tactician can help unlock the best out of the talented forward.

We can expect Osimhen to add more quality and depth to Barcelona boss Hansi Flick’s attack. He has what it takes to nail down a regular starting spot at the Nou Camp.

However, given the current situation at the Spanish club, it is uncertain that they can make such a high offer for one player.

Victor Osimhen has been incredible for Galatasaray this season. Photo: Broer van den Boom.

Source: Getty Images

Moreso, the reported transfer fee looks vastly exaggerated, and we will have to wait and see how things play out for Osimhen.

Chelsea renew interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have renewed their interest in Victor Osimhen amid growing attention from top European clubs for the Super Eagles striker.

The Blues are one of three Premier League clubs reportedly keen on signing the 26-year-old ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng