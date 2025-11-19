Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has made history by winning the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third consecutive time

The Nigerian international was sensational at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Falcons secure their 10th title

CAF and fans have celebrated the latest feat of the Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third successive time on Wednesday night, November 19.

The award ceremony took place at the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Rabat, Morocco.

The Suer Falcons goalkeeper beat Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini to create history by becoming the first goalie to win it three consecutive times.

Nnadozie had a fantastic performance for both country and club. The 24-year-old inspired the Super Falcons to win their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title after beating Morocco 3-2, retaining the Best goalkeeper award of the tournament.

Before joining Brighton, the 24-year-old won the 2024 UNFP goalkeeper of the season with Paris FC and won the Coupe de France Feminine.

The former Rivers Angels player has experience in the Women's Champions League, having made 16 European appearances for Paris FC between 2022 and 2025, per BBC.

Following a successful WAFCON tournament, Nnadozie joined Women's Super League side Brighton & Hove Albion, securing the Player of the Match on her debut, as well as WSL Save of the Month and the PFA WSL Fans’ Player of the Month for October.

CAF sends message to Nnadozie

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has celebrated Chiamaka Nnadozie after making history during the award night.

The Nigerian international became the first goalkeeper to win the title three consecutive times. CAF wrote on their official X handle:

"Goalkeeper hat-trick unlocked!

"Nnadozie. Three consecutive Women's Goalkeeper of the Year winner.

"Back-to-back-to-back! 🧤🧤🧤

"Chiamaka Nnadozie made it once, twice, then a habit! Women's Goalkeeper of the Year. 🌟"

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of the Super Falcons goalkeeper following her expliots. Read them below:

@olamy96 said:

"At least we received good news in Nigeria today.

"Congratulations to her."

@apiliguasakiso wrote:

"This is what greatness looks like! Chiamaka is showing every young girl in Africa that dreams are valid—and winnable 🏆🧤."

@Timtile9 added:

"Should've been in contention for women's player of the year. I still wonder how she was not nominated. CAF this year has been very funny with nominations."

@OfIjeoma said:

"She’s on her way to becoming the greatest African Female Goalkeeper Of All Time."

@abuagoody wrote:

"She doesn't have any rival in Africa. @Nadoziechiamaka is African greatest female goalkeeper of all time.

"Undisputed greatest female goalkeeper in the world. Nigeria's greatest female goalkeeper of all time. Congratulations Amaka wey no dey disappoint."

@Beejaysport added:

"Greatly deserved. One of the best in the world."

