The Super Eagles have been promised a whopping $50,000 (₦72 million) per goal against DR Congo in the World Cup playoff final

The previous package of $30,000 per goal has been increased after the Gabon win by the Nigerian government

The incentive from the government is aimed at boosting morale and motivating Nigeria for World Cup qualification

The Nigerian federal government has promised a substantial financial reward to the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo.

The three-time African champions have been tagged as favourites heading into Sunday’s final after demolishing Gabon 4-1 in the previous round.

According to Sports247, for every goal scored against DR Congo, the team stands to receive $50,000 (₦72 million).

This enhanced incentive significantly raises the stakes and serves as both recognition and motivation for the national team, especially after the players had boycotted training to protest their unpaid bonuses.

Previously, during the semi-final win over Gabon, players earned $30,000 per goal, totaling $120,000.

The jump to $50,000 per goal underscores the importance of the upcoming clash and shows the government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s pursuit of World Cup qualification.

Government rally behind Super Eagles

The initiative comes from the Friends of the National Sports Commission, led by Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade, whose consistent support has been pivotal throughout Nigeria’s qualifying journey.

Their efforts have not only boosted player morale but also reinforced the importance of national pride and competitive excellence in these decisive moments.

The NFF welcomed the gesture, emphasising how financial incentives can drive peak performance while keeping players focused and motivated.

In a playoff final where every goal carries immense weight, this financial reward structure sends a strong message to the Super Eagles that every goal will be handsomely rewarded.

Nigeria aiming for World Cup ticket

As Nigeria prepares to face the Leopards in Rabat, the players are acutely aware of what’s at stake, and it is a shot at the intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, CAF Online reports.

After missing out on an automatic ticket to South Africa, the playoff route serves as a second chance for Eric Chelle and the squad to redeem their pedigree by securing the World Cup ticket.

The new $50,000 per-goal incentive from the NIS injects extra energy into the Super Eagles camp, ensuring players are motivated to attack relentlessly and make every scoring opportunity count.

With the team scoring 10 goals in the last three qualifiers, Nigerians will be hoping the Super Eagles continue on their scoring run when they face off against a stubborn and determined DR Congo team on Sunday night in Rabat.

Injury rocks Nigeria’s camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali may miss Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff final against DR Congo.

Nwabali sustained an injury in the closing stages of Nigeria’s 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon, raising concerns over his ability to feature against the Leopards.

