Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at the centre of controversy after admitting that his move to Chelsea was a “big mistake,” just hours before Gabon’s crucial World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The Gabon captain, who is set to lead his country in their quest for a first-ever World Cup appearance, made the blunt confession during a podcast appearance, and Chelsea fans are not taking it lightly.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come under fire after claiming his move to Chelsea was a big mistake. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Aubameyang admits Chelsea move was a big mistake

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker opened up about the turbulent chapter of his career that saw him move to Chelsea in 2022, Daily Mail reports.

The transfer was initially seen as a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund coach, Thomas Tuchel, but that reunion barely lasted a week.

Tuchel was sacked shortly after Aubameyang’s arrival, leaving the striker stranded in a system that did not suit him.

"That was a big mistake going there," Aubameyang told Arsenal content creator Troopz.

"It was a big mistake. At that time, I had a bad moment in Barcelona. I had a home break-in, and Barca needed to sell a player, me or Memphis Depay, and the only thing that was on the table was Chelsea. So I said, 'OK, for my family, I will move away, even if it's Chelsea.'”

Aubameyang’s short stay at Stamford Bridge coincided with one of Chelsea’s most chaotic seasons in recent history.

Despite being part of an expensive wave of signings, the 36-year-old managed just three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions, As seen on Transfermarkt.

Chelsea fans fire back at Aubameyang

Aubameyang’s comments have sparked outrage among Chelsea supporters, many of whom have accused him of disrespect and disloyalty.

Aubameyang is set to lead Gabon against Nigeria in the World Cup playoff. Photo by Simon Maina

Social media was flooded with angry reactions as fans revisited his disappointing performances in blue.

One fan posted:

“It was a mistake we hired you… thank god it was brief.”

Another wrote:

“As Chelsea fans, we all agree. You were a mistake.”

An irate supporter added:

“It was a mistake signing him. What a waste of a signing.”

Focus shifts to Gabon’s World Cup playoff

Despite the backlash, Aubameyang remains focused on leading his national team to glory.

Gabon are on the brink of making history as they prepare to face Nigeria in the CAF World Cup playoff semi-final.

A win would move the Panthers one step closer to their first-ever World Cup qualification.

At 36, Aubameyang’s leadership and experience will be crucial as Gabon face a star-studded Super Eagles side after finishing the qualifiers with 12 goals.

Gabon issues statement ahead of playoffs

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Gabon took a swipe at the Super Eagles following Nigeria’s boycott of training on Tuesday, just days before their crucial FIFA World Cup play-off.

The Nigerian players, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, reportedly refused to train over unpaid match bonuses dating back to 2019.

