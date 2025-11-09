Enzo Maresca has reacted to Chelsea's comprehensive 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge

The FIFA Club World Cup champions made it two wins in as many matches over the relegation-threatened team

Malo Gusto’s first professional goal, Joao Pedro's and Pedro Neto’s goals in the second half were enough to get three points

Enzo Maresca has shared his thoughts after his Chelsea side dispatched Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Chelsea beat struggling Wolves 3-0 thanks to a brilliant second-half performance with goals from right-back Malo Gusto and forwards João Pedro and Pedro Neto.

Malo Gusto after scoring his first professional goal. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, Malo Gusto’s opening goal was the French defender’s first goal of his professional career on his 165th appearance.

Pedro made it consecutive matches with a goal after scoring the only goal during the London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on November 1.

The FIFA Club World Cup champions are second on the table with 20 points and could head into the international break on the same number if the other results favour them.

The win confined Wolves to the bottom of the Premier League table with two points ahead of the impending arrival of new manager Rob Edwards.

Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's win

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reacted to his team's victory, particularly the poor first half during which the fans booed off the team as they headed into the dressing room.

“I was very worried before this game. These are the worst games, they’re tricky. Everyone is thinking it’s going to be easy,” Maresca said as quoted by AOL.

“I can understand that in the first half people were not happy because we didn’t score. Then when Estevao came on the energy was raised because people love that kind of player.”

Estevao infused the needed energy into the game when he came on and justified why the fans have been hammering the manager to always play the 18-year-old.

Maresca defended his selection and admitted that the teenager is talented enough to start, but he needs to fully adapt to a different country and league, and added that he still requires some tactical refining.

“You can see his talent. We are trying to help him to adapt and give him the right minutes. He arrived from Brazil, he needs time to adapt, but he’s going to start games for us in the future,” Maresca added.

Estevao Willian in action for Chelsea during the 3-0 win over Wolves. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

“He arrived from a club where he was not training 100 per cent so his physical condition was not good, slowly now he is better.

“He knows that to play with us he needs to be good on the ball and off the ball otherwise he’s not going to play. We are very happy with him.”

Chelsea have huge games coming after the international break, with Arsenal in the league and Barcelona in the Champions League within the first three matches.

Maresca slammed Chelsea stars after Qarabag loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Enzo Maresca slammed Chelsea players after their 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The manager confirmed an injury to Romeo Lavia and justified his decision to rotate the team heavily against the Azerbaijani club as some players needed rest.

Source: Legit.ng