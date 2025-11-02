NPFL champions Remo Stars suffered a 3-1 defeat to Kwara United, marking their fourth consecutive loss

Their supporters have jokingly compared coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s struggles to Arne Slot’s Liverpool slump

Pressure is mounting on the NPFL champions after a humiliating CAF Champions League exit

Reigning NPFL champions Remo Stars are in free fall.

Their 3-1 loss to Kwara United on Matchday 11 in Ilorin marked their fourth straight defeat in all competitions, a shocking collapse for a side that dominated last season.

Junior Aimufua’s brace and Babatunde Bright’s goal sealed the win for Kwara, while Jabbar Malik’s late strike was merely a consolation for the visitors, as seen on Livescores.

The defeat continues a grim pattern that began in their disastrous CAF Champions League campaign.

After suffering a 5-1 home humiliation to Mamelodi Sundowns, followed by a 2-0 away defeat, Remo Stars crashed out with a 7-1 aggregate loss, GOAL reports.

That continental nightmare was expected to serve as a wake-up call, but instead, it seems to have triggered a deeper confidence crisis.

Head coach Daniel Ogunmodede, who also serves as one of the Super Eagles’ assistant coaches, now finds himself under intense scrutiny as supporters are questioning his tactics and ability to turn the tide.

Ogunmodede compared to Slot’s Liverpool

The backlash online has been fierce.

Following Saturday’s defeat, social media was flooded with memes and sarcastic takes comparing Remo Stars’ slump to Liverpool’s poor run under new manager Arne Slot.

“Liverpool hideous twin,” one fan mocked.

Another joked:

“The losses don be like MTN, everywhere you go.”

The comparisons stem from Liverpool’s own four-game losing streak in the Premier League before their recent recovery.

For Remo Stars fans, the similarities are too glaring to ignore, as both teams, once flying high, now find themselves struggling for consistency and confidence.

A team that was once praised for its fluid attacking football and tactical discipline now looks lost on the pitch, lacking spark, creativity, and defensive solidity.

Ogunmodede under fire

Pressure is mounting on Ogunmodede to steady the ship before the season unravels completely.

Four straight losses, including a humiliating continental exit, have left fans frustrated and the team’s morale shattered.

Critics are pointing to fatigue, poor rotation, and an overreliance on key players as part of the problem, but others believe the team never fully recovered mentally from their CAF Champions League humiliation.

If Remo Stars fail to “shake things up,” as supporters are urging, their title defense could crumble before it truly begins.

For Ogunmodede, this is a test of leadership and resilience, and the Sky Blues’ next fixture will be crucial.

Another defeat could not only end their hopes of retaining the NPFL title but also raise serious doubts about the project the club has spent years building.

Ogunmodede celebrates winning NPFL title

