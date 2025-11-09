Atalanta coach Ivan Juric has downplayed the rift with Ademola Lookman, insisting such incidents can strengthen relationships

Lookman clashed with Juric during the UEFA Champions League group game against Marseille in midweek

The incident has led the Nigerian forward to delete all Atalanta-related posts, sparking transfer rumours

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has spoken for the first time since his heated touchline incident with Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, which occurred during the club’s recent clash against Marseille.

The Super Eagles star, who has endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 season, appears to be at a crossroads after making a bold move off the pitch, deleting all Atalanta-related posts from his Instagram and unfollowing the club’s official account.

Tensions reached a boiling point during Atalanta’s Champions League encounter with Marseille when Lookman was substituted for Yunus Musah.

The Nigerian international reacted angrily to the decision, prompting Juric to grab his arm in an attempt to calm him down, an act that only made the situation worse, One Football reports.

Lookman, who missed Atalanta’s pre-season while trying to push through a move to Inter Milan, has struggled for rhythm since returning.

The 28-year-old’s reaction on social media, removing all traces of Atalanta from his profile, has fueled speculation that he may be seeking a January exit from Bergamo.

Despite the off-field drama, Lookman’s influence remains significant. His single goal this season may not reflect his potential, but his creativity and pace continue to be vital for Atalanta’s attack.

However, with growing tension between player and manager, his long-term future at the Gewiss Stadium now hangs in the balance.

Juric reacts after incident with Lookman

Following the altercation, Ivan Juric addressed the situation calmly, insisting that disagreements like this are part of football.

Speaking to Gazzetta IT, the former Southampton coach praised Lookman’s professionalism and downplayed the incident.

“He always works well; that reaction is something that can happen every now and then. Ademola is unusual, you get over it. And sometimes these incidents help improve relationships.”

Juric went on to highlight how similar confrontations have strengthened his connection with other players in the past.

“With Carnesecchi, we had a disagreement, but it brought us closer. I feel much more connected with him now,” he added.

The Croatian manager concluded by expressing hope that Lookman can regain form and confidence after his strong performance in the Champions League win over Marseille.

What lies ahead for Lookman and Atalanta

With Atalanta seeking to climb up the Serie A table, Juric emphasised the importance of consistency and focus.

For Lookman, the coming weeks could be decisive. If his relationship with Juric improves, he could still play a vital role in Atalanta’s push for European qualification.

However, if the rift deepens, a move away in January may become inevitable, with Inter Milan and several Premier League clubs reportedly monitoring the situation.

