Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has predicted how many goals he thinks Victor Osimhen will score for his club and country this season.

Osimhen shook off an early-season injury in September and has been firing on all cylinders for Galatasaray and the Nigerian national team since.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Ajax in the Champions League. Photo by Stefan Koop.

Source: Getty Images

He has particularly been hot in the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, where he scored a hat-trick each in both competitions.

The striker scored a hat-trick for the Super Eagles against Benin to help his country reach the World Cup playoff despite a poor start in the group stage.

He returned to Galatasaray and scored another hat trick in the Champions League against Ajax to become the competition’s top scorer so far.

Nigerians are hoping that their striker will keep up his form for the World Cup playoff against Gabon and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr predicts Osimhen’s goals

Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, who gave Osimhen his national team debut, has applauded the striker as one of the best in the world.

Rohr lauded Osimhen as a player who thrives when the pressure is high, making him one of the best strikers in the world.

“He is undoubtedly one of the best centre-forwards in the world,” Rohr told Africa Foot.

“He's a true goalscorer who thrives in high-stakes matches. The Champions League, World Cup qualifiers, the Africa Cup of Nations, the Istanbul derbies… He loves a big atmosphere.”

The manager is confident that his former player will conveniently hit 30 goals this season if he sustains his form from the past weeks.

“It's early November, and he already has twelve goals. At this rate, he should finish the season with around thirty goals to his name,” he added.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen played 19 matches under Rohr, scoring 10 goals and providing a further six assists, and won the bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

Victor Osimhen and Gernot Rohr during a Super Eagles match in Lagos. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has nine goals for Galatasaray and three for the Super Eagles, and at this rate, he will exceed his tally of 37 last season, which prompted Galatasaray to sign him permanently.

The Turkish champions are banking on their record-breaking €75 million striker to deliver, particularly in the Champions League, to recoup their heavy investment.

He has helped the club win three matches, earning €6.3 million in match bonuses, on top of that €18.6 million qualification fee.

Rohr declares support for Nigeria

