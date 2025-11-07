A Nigerian man has reacted angrily to the face-off between Ademola Lookman and his manager, Ivan Juric

A Nigerian man has sided with Ademola Lookman after what appeared to be a brief face off between the play and Atalanta coach, Ivan Juric.

The face off happened after Lookman was substituted in their EUEFA Champions League match against Marseille.

When look man stepped off the pitch to be replaced by Yunus Musah, Juric appeared to pull him back.

There appeared to be a brief exchange between the two as captured in a video that circulated online.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man known as Oku, has sent a strongly-worded write up to Atalanta, demanding that the player be accorded the respect he deserves.

His words:

"It has come to our attention that your recent conduct towards Ademola Lookman, a proud Nigerian international and one of Atalanta’s finest players, was both unprofessional and unacceptable. Physical harassment of any kind be it out of frustration or authority has no place in modern football."

Oku insisted that if Lookman must be addressed, the coach should do so in words and not touch the player.

He said:

"We, the Nigerian football community, will not tolerate any further disrespect or physical aggression towards Lookman. If you must address him, do so with your words, not your hands. Every player deserves dignity and respect, regardless of nationality. Ademola Lookman represents not just Atalanta, but millions of Nigerians who support him passionately. We strongly advise that such behavior never repeat itself."

See the post below:

Reactions as man calls out Atalanta FC

@_web3boi_ said:

"Football is emotional, but emotion is never an excuse for crossing boundaries. What happened to Lookman isn’t just about one player, it’s about the culture we allow in sport. Coaches are meant to build players, not belittle them. Physical or verbal aggression hides behind the word “discipline,” but it’s really a failure of leadership."

WEST AFRICAN BOY‍

@KingEmi4 said:

"Respect on and off the pitch should be non-negotiable, and no coach is above accountability."

@Ubappe10 said:

"Make AFCON do come make we advertise Lookman to other interested clubs. How many players on the planet dead or alive have scored more than 1 goal in an European final. If Lookman is disrespected we're all disrespected."

@sammyikego said:

"Atalanta, this is the final warning. If you don't want Ademola Lookman, allow him to go. Simple right?"

