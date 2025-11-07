Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed he will support the team during the World Cup playoff

Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoffs on November 13 in Morocco

The Super Eagles defeated Gernot Rohr's Benin 4-0 in the last group stage match to clinch the playoff spot

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has declared his support for the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Nigeria defeated Rohr’s Benin Republic 4-0 on the final matchday to clinch the playoff spot and dent the Cheetahs’ chance of a historic World Cup qualification.

The Franco-German manager acknowledged that the defeat shook his Benin players, but they will regroup to focus on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rohr admitted that the defeat was even more painful because Victor Osimhen, whom he gave his Super Eagles debut to, was the architect of it.

However, despite the loss, the manager holds no grudges and has declared his support for his former team in the playoff against Gabon and beyond.

Rohr declares support for Nigeria

Nigeria faces the tough route of the playoff, where they must win at least three matches to make it through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

“Super Eagles have so many high-level players and strikers, we tried against them but we could not do it,” Rohr said on Brila FM, as quoted by Complete Sports.

“We beat them during the qualifiers, and it’s a result we were proud of, but I will be supporting the Super Eagles in the playoffs.”

Nigeria will face Gabon on November 13 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and face the winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo if they win.

The journey doesn't end there; if they win both matches, they will progress to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026 for a chance to reach the World Cup.

Nigeria must qualify for the 2026 World Cup to avoid the unwanted situation of missing out on two consecutive tournaments after failing to qualify for the Qatar 2022 edition, after losing to rivals Ghana in the playoffs.

The last time Nigeria qualified for the World Cup was the 2018 edition, when Gernot Rohr was still the manager. The team was eliminated in the group stage after losing to Argentina and Croatia, and beating Iceland.

As noted by BBC Sport, Rohr is the longest-serving Super Eagles head coach, with his tenure spanning over five years from 2016 to 2021. He qualified for the World Cup and won the bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

Gernot Rohr accused Nigeria of cheating

Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr accused Nigeria of cheating their way into the World Cup playoff after beating his Benin side 4-0.

The manager claimed that two goals out of Victor Osimhen's hat-trick would have been disallowed if there were a video assistant referee.

