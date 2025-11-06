Eric Chelle has urged Galatasaray to ease Victor Osimhen’s workload before Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Gabon

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has appealed to Turkish club Galatasaray to manage Victor Osimhen’s workload ahead of this month’s World Cup playoff.

The 47-year-old manager believes Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup could rest heavily on the striker’s fitness.

Victor Osimhen has been key for Galatasaray this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions for the Turkish giants.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who has quickly become the heartbeat of both club and country, is expected to lead the line when the Super Eagles begin their playoff journey in Morocco.

Nigeria faces Gabon in the opening game, with the winner set to battle either DR Congo or Cameroon for a spot in the intercontinental playoff, as seen on CAF's official website.

Chelle, aware of the physical toll on the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner, admitted that having Osimhen fresh and ready is non-negotiable.

“You need all of your players fit and ready for games like that. It’s two games in four days, and it requires them fresh. We have to make sure we get our best players in top shape,” Chelle was quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

Osimhen’s red-hot form at Galatasaray

Osimhen has been on a sensational run since rejoining Galatasaray on a permanent deal this summer.

As seen on Livescores, the 26-year-old forward recently made headlines after netting a Champions League hat-trick against Ajax, guiding the Turkish champions to a 3-0 victory at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Osimhen’s impact has been immediate, which has seen him scoring nine goals in all competitions, including six in the UEFA Champions League, making him one of Europe’s most feared forwards this season.

His form has also turned him into a fan favourite in Turkey, where Galatasaray supporters now regard him as one of the club’s greatest attacking assets in recent years.

But Chelle’s concerns stem from that same success. With Galatasaray fighting on multiple fronts, domestically and in Europe, the Super Eagles coach is worried about fatigue and injury setbacks, especially given Osimhen’s past fitness struggles during the qualifiers.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes rest on Osimhen

Nigeria’s route to the World Cup has become increasingly demanding, and Chelle knows a fully fit Osimhen could make all the difference.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria's attack when the World Cup playoff kicks off on November 13.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles struggled for consistency during the qualifiers, often missing their talisman due to injuries.

Chelle praised Osimhen’s commitment and described him as “the best striker in the world,” emphasising his value to the Super Eagles.

“When you look at players like Osimhen, who is the best striker in the world, the need to reduce the load on him is something we hope and plead with his team. You can see he is very important to them, but also to my team as well.”

As Nigeria prepares for the decisive playoff in Morocco, all eyes will be on Galatasaray’s handling of their star forward.

