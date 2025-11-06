Ajax have announced the sacking of head coach John Heitinga just five months after taking charge of the Dutch giants

The decision comes less than 24 hours after their 3–0 defeat to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League

A hat-trick from Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen sealed Ajax’s fourth consecutive loss in the competition

Ajax have terminated the contract of coach John Heitinga following the club's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, November 5.

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen's hat trick compounded the woes of the former Liverpool assistant manager, condemning him to his fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Victor Osimhen during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Galatasaray. Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with a brilliant header past Remko Pasveer off Leroy Sane’s cross into the six-yard box.

The Nigerian completed his hat-trick with two goals from the penalty spot in the 66th and 78th minutes after handballs by Ajax players in the box.

The former Napoli forward was substituted in the 81st minute to a standing ovation by the away fans and was replaced by Mauro Icardi, who nearly added a fourth by hitting the crossbar.

Ajax confirm sack of Heitinga

Dutch giants Ajax have suspended head coach John Heitinga with immediate effect, with assistant coach Marcel Keizer taking over.

In a statement released on Ajax's official website, the technical director, Alex Kroes, said the decision to let Heitinga go was painful.

Kroes explained that the club's hierarchy noticed little progress and unnecessary dropping of points in the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League. He said:

"Ajax has suspended John Heitinga with immediate effect. The head coach's contract was due to run until June 30, 2027, but will now be terminated.

"It's a painful decision. But looking back at the past few months, we must conclude that things have turned out quite differently from what we had envisioned.

"We’ve seen too little progress and have unnecessarily dropped points. We know it can take time for a new coach to work with a squad that has undergone changes.

"We have given John that time, but we believe it’s best for the club to appoint someone else to lead the team. We hope to present a new head coach together as soon as possible.

John Heitinga during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Galatasaray. Photo by: Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kroes also tendered his resignation letter despite his contract still being valid till the end of the season. He said:

"My contract runs until the end of the season; should the club appoint a new technical director earlier, I will hand over my responsibilities at that time."

Heitinga reflects on defeat vs Galatasaray

Former Ajax manager John Heitinga explained that his side conceded goals from one of the most lethal strikers in the World.

According to VI, the former Everton star said Ajax lost concentration after 60 minutes and got punished. He said:

"This result felt flattering. We didn't give much away in the first sixty minutes; we were really in the game.

"We started well in the second half, but we conceded a real striker's goal. We just have to defend better."

Source: Legit.ng