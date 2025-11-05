Galatasaray thrashed Ajax 3-0 in their matchday 4 of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, November 5

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick in the second half of the encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena

Super Eagles fans have reacted to the feat of Osimhen ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff

Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick to increase his goal tally to six in the competition, moving the Turkish giants to ninth position with a total of nine points.

The 26-year-old's first opportunity came in the 18th minute as Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer denied the Nigerian forward, guessing the direction of the ball.

Osimhen grabbed the first goal of the night in the 59th minute with a great header following a cross from former Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

Seven minutes later, Victor Osimhen doubled the lead from the penalty after Ajax defender Youri Bass handled the ball inside the box as the referee pointed to the spot.

Osimhen completed his hat trick in the 78th minute through another penalty kick as he struck the ball hard with his left foot, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

@latfash said:

"African Greatest."

@JamieOlat wrote:

"Hello Gabon!!!! The d3stroyer is coming for ya😂😂😂."

@Mautiin01 added:

"The best striker in the world."

@Owusaint01 said:

"Victor Osimhen is the Africa boy wey dey do magic 🪄."

@GideonToba wrote:

"He scores goals for a living, European teams should be knocking on his door next year!!!"

@TheRealAy_hunk added:

"Best African player on the planet. What a blessing to Nigeria. Beast!!"

@BukolaOfGod__ said:

"Victor Osimhen is the face of football currently.

"Osimhen >>>> Haaland."

Source: Legit.ng