Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen delivered a masterclass on Wednesday night, firing a stunning hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward was unstoppable at the Johan Cruijff Arena, inspiring Okan Buruk’s men to a third consecutive European win this season.

Victor Osimhen scored his first-ever Champions League hat-trick as Galatasaray defeated Ajax 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Source: Getty Images

After a goalless first half where Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer twice denied Osimhen, the Nigerian came alive after the break.

As seen on Livescores, Osimhen opened the scoring in the 59th minute, rising above defender Josip Sutalo to power in a header from Leroy Sane’s pinpoint cross. From that moment, the night belonged entirely to him.

The Galatasaray star forward went on to win and convert two penalties, both awarded for handball incidents following VAR reviews, to seal his hat-trick and all three points for the Turkish giants.

Osimhen’s goals have now taken his European tally to six this season, placing him above Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe in the competition’s top scorers chart.

Record-breaking night for Osimhen

Osimhen’s latest feat in the Champions League also made history for Nigerian football.

With his hat-trick against Ajax, he became Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer in European club competitions, surpassing former Inter Milan and Newcastle forward Obafemi Martins, who previously held the record, BBC reports.

Victor Osimhen poses with the match ball and Man of the Match award after his hat-trick against Ajax.

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray star now has 25 goals in European competitions, cementing his status as one of Africa’s most prolific forwards on the continental stage.

Beyond personal accolades, Osimhen’s performance has propelled Galatasaray into ninth place in the Champions League league phase, boosting their hopes of advancing automatically to the knockout rounds.

For Ajax, however, it was another nightmare night in Europe, as the Dutch side have now suffered four consecutive defeats, conceding 14 goals and scoring just once, their worst-ever start in the Champions League era.

UEFA celebrates a “Hat-Trick Hero”

Following his sensational performance, UEFA took to social media to honour Osimhen, posting:

“Victor Osimhen: hat-trick hero ⚽🎩🏆”

The recognition capped off a perfect night for the 26-year-old Nigerian forward, who has been in electric form since moving to Turkey permanently in the summer.

Fans across social media flooded timelines with praise, hailing his relentlessness and leadership on the big stage.

Osimhen’s display also reinforces his reputation as one of the most in-form strikers in Europe, alongside superstars like Mbappe, Kane, and Haaland.

Osimhen reacts after scoring hat-trick

