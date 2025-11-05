Ajax manager John Heitinga has outlined strategies to contain Victor Osimhen ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash

The Godenzonen will face Galatasaray in their matchday four encounter tonight, November 5

Osimhen has been in impressive form for the Turkish giants, scoring three goals in the tournament and setting a new record in their previous match

Ajax coach John Heitinga said his team is ready to curtail Victor Osimhen during their UEFA Champions League encounter later today, November 5.

Heitinga said his players would be mindful of the tactical abilities of the Nigerian international while trying to secure a vital win.

Ajax will host the Turkish Champions at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands, with Galatasaray hoping to continue their winning streak.

Victor Osimhen during the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osihen failed to score a goal in Galatasaray's league match against Trabzonspor with Andree Onana denying the striker chances.

Heitinga gives solution to Osimhen's attacking prowess

John Heitinga has hailed the football abilities of Victor Osimhen ahead of matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

According to the official website of Ajax, the Dutch manager said his side have to hold on to possession if they don't want the Nigerian international to operate during the match.

He explained that his defenders must be cautious of Osimhen's speed and strength, which make him one of Europe's deadliest strikers. He said:

"I must admit that Victor Osimhen is a great striker; clever, strong, and fast. You have to handle him wisely.

"He’s a complete forward and one of the best at the moment. There are few players as quick as he is.

"I hope we’ll be more secure in possession tomorrow and that what I see in training will show in the match. We’ll do everything we can to keep him quiet."

Heitinga compares Osimhen to Drogba and Ibrahimovic

Victor Osimhen during the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Galatasaray at Johan Cruijff in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by: Ben Gal/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

John Heitinga has compared Victor Osimhen to the duo of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Liverpool assistant coach said the former Napoli forward intimidates defenders with his strength, pace and presence. He said:

“If I were to compare Osimhen to someone, it would be these two players Drogba and Ibrahimovic.

“He combines both strength and speed, and his physical presence is incredible. We must be fully focused to contain him,” per FLashScore.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen became the first Galatasaray fastest scorer in the UCL, following their 3-1 win against Bodo/Glimt.

The Super Eagles player also became the first player in the club’s history to score in seven consecutive European fixtures.

The 26-year-old's goal against Liverpool in the UCL helped the Turkish Champion secure a double victory for the first time in 13 years.

Galatasaray landed Osimhen on a permanent deal from the Italian side Napoli for around €75 million this summer.

