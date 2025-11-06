Victor Osimhen has become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in European club competitions with 25 goals

The Nigerian forward scored a hat-trick as Galatasaray demolished Ajax 3-0 to earn three consecutive victories

Osimhen is now top of the UCL scoring chart with six goals and ahead of Haaland, Kane, and Mbappe

Victor Osimhen continues to make headlines across Europe.

The Nigerian striker was once again unstoppable on Wednesday night, firing Galatasaray to a 3-0 victory over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Victor Osimhen picks up the match ball after scoring his first-ever hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward’s incredible hat-trick not only sealed three points for the Turkish giants but also saw him break multiple records, both for himself and for Nigerian football.

Here, Legit.ng highlights the seven historic milestones Osimhen achieved after his latest Champions League heroics for Galatasaray.

7 records Osimhen broke after hat-trick

1. First Galatasaray player to score UCL braces in back-to-back games

Osimhen became the first player in Galatasaray’s history to score two or more goals in consecutive Champions League matches.

After netting twice against FK Bodø/Glimt in the previous game, Osimhen followed it up with a hat-trick as Galatasaray secured three consecutive victories in the Champions League this season.

2. First Galatasaray star to win three consecutive UCL MOTM awards

Osimhen has now claimed three straight Man of the Match awards in Europe’s top competition, a rare feat that highlights the Nigerian forward’s consistency on the continental stage.

Victor Osimhen has won Man of the Match in three consecutive games for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Alex Bierens De Haan

Source: Getty Images

Few players in Champions League history have achieved this level of back-to-back brilliance.

3. Scored in his Eighth consecutive European game

Osimhen’s strike against Ajax extended his scoring streak to eight straight UEFA matches, putting him in an exclusive group of players who’ve maintained such momentum.

He’s now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record of scoring in eleven consecutive European games.

4. Second Nigerian to score a Champions League hat-trick

In doing so, Osimhen became only the second Nigerian in history to net a hat-trick in the Champions League.

The first was Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who achieved the feat for Maccabi Haifa against Olympiacos in 2002, more than two decades ago.

5. 15th career Champions League goals

Osimhen’s latest hat-trick has taken his Champions League goal tally to 15, marking a major milestone in his European career.

It’s an impressive return for the Nigerian forward who only made his UCL debut a few seasons ago, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

6. Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in UEFA competitions

With 25 goals across all UEFA competitions, Osimhen has officially overtaken Obafemi Martins (23) to become Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer in European football, BBC reports.

This cements his place as one of the greatest Nigerian players in modern football history in Europe.

7. Current Champions League top scorer

As seen on UEFA's official website, Osimhen’s six goals this season put him top of the Champions League scoring chart, ahead of superstars like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe, all despite missing the opening matchday.

