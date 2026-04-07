CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe is set to arrive in Senegal on Tuesday to meet the country’s leaders

The meeting comes after the organisation stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title last month

The agenda of the meeting is confirmed to ease tensions in the wake of controversy around AFCON 2025

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe is set to arrive in Senegal on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, to have a key meeting with the country’s leaders.

There is an ongoing fire in African football surrounding the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and host nation Morocco.

Tempers flared during the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time, thanks to Pape Gueye's strike, but the aftermath of the final match remains ongoing in Africa.

Head coach Pape Thiaw ordered the Teranga Lions to leave the pitch to protest Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to award Morocco a late penalty.

The decision was facilitated by Ndala's questionable decision to cancel Senegal’s goal minutes earlier, both of which came in the additional minutes of the 90.

Sadio Mane appealed to his teammates, and they returned to the pitch to continue the match, which went to extra time after Brahim Diaz missed the penalty.

CAF sanctioned Morocco and Senegal for the disturbance during the final, but FRMF, dissatisfied with the outcome, appealed to the CAF Appeal Board.

FRMF requested four decisions in their appeal, two of which were approved: to strip Senegal of the title and award the Atlas Lions a 3-0 walkover victory.

CAF rejected the prayers to rescind the medals and trophies and also have Senegal refund the prize money of $10 million.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) immediately launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to overturn CAF’s decision.

CAS decision is expected to take months before it is passed, unless all parties involved, including FRMF and CAF, agree to expedite the case.

Motsepe set to visit Senegal

Dr Patrice Motsepe will arrive in Dakar, Senegal, amid the ongoing controversy after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Tuko described the move as a face-saving after a disastrous PR in recent weeks.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe set to visit Senegal after AFCON 2025 verdict. Photo by Sebastien Frej.

Source: Getty Images

Journalist Lassana Camara confirmed that Motsepe will meet Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and FSF President Abdoulaye Fall.

“The president of the CAF, Patrice Motsepe, will be in Dakar this Tuesday to try to ease tensions after the invalidation of Senegal's African Champions title by the CAF Appeals Committee. On the agenda: exchanges with the Head of State Bassirou Diomaye Faye and the president of the Senegalese Federation, Abdoulaye Fall,” he said.

Senegal citizens, who are rightly angry at the federation, are enjoined to give the South African football administrator a warm welcome to the nation’s capital.

Motsepe sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe sent a message to Senegal after the FSF launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Motsepe addressed Senegal and confirmed that the African football governing body will respect whatever decision comes out of the appeal at CAS.

Source: Legit.ng