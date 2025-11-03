The Super Eagles of Nigeria have provided the latest update ahead of their FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon

Nigeria reached the playoffs after beating Benin 4-0 to finish second in the group stage of the African qualifying series

The NFF has provided an update on camp opening in Morocco and when Eric Chelle's squad list is expected to be released

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have stepped up preparations with a crucial update ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Panthers of Gabon.

Nigeria kept their World Cup hope alive with a chance through the playoffs after beating Benin 4-0 on the final matchday of the African qualifying series.

Super Eagles prepare to face Gabon in the 2026 World Cup playoff. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The playoff is a long route where the Super Eagles will play 3-4 matches before finally booking their spot at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to CAF, Nigeria will face Gabon in the semi-final, and if they win, will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and DR.

A win in the final guaranteed them a spot in the intercontinental playoff, where, according to FIFA, Nigeria will play one match as the highest team on the FIFA rankings.

If they win all three matches, the Super Eagles will be Africa’s 10th representative after nine group leaders from the qualifiers have already qualified automatically.

Super Eagles release statement ahead of playoff

The first match of the playoff will be played on November 13, and the final will be played on November 16 in Morocco, a month before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, through an official statement, has confirmed that the Super Eagles camp will open on November 9 in Rabat, Morocco.

“The camp will open in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, 9th November. Every preparation needed to see the team soar to victory will be made,” he said.

Eric Chelle is expected to release his Super Eagles squad to face Gabon this week. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles' official X account issued a reminder one week from camp opening, stirring up fans’ interest in the must-win match.

Stanley Nwabali's picture in the flyer sparked reactions from the fans who urged the team's technical staff to speak to the goalkeeper about his recent attitude problems.

Nwabali will need to sit up as competition for the starting berth got tighter after Maduka Okoye returned from his two-month betting suspension and is expected to be named in the squad.

Eric Chelle should have announced his squad, but according to multiple reports, the manager is waiting until the end of UEFA competitions midweek to assess the fitness of the players.

There are expected to be a series of changes in the squad from the team that defeated Lesotho and Benin in October to clinch the playoff spot.

Eric Chelle submits list to NFF

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle has submitted his squad list for the World Cup playoff to the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of facing Gabon.

However, the Franco-Malian has yet to give the final green light to publish the list, but it is expected to be announced to the public before the end of the week.

Source: Legit.ng