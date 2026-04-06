A video showing the moment Blessing CEO appeared on a live TV interview about her alleged cancer diagnosis has gone viral

A lawyer on the show spoke about her claim and her alleged medical report, sharing what would happen if people who donated decided to sue her

Following the interview, a Nigerian woman who had lost three loved ones to cancer shared what she observed about Blessing CEO

Content creator and self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

A woman who lost three loved ones to cancer shared her observation about Blessing CEO’s live TV interview. She also shared why she felt ashamed while watching the interview.

A woman who lost 3 loved ones to cancer reacts to Blessing CEO's live TV interview. Photo: Facebook/Ifeoma Raymond Ezeji

Source: Facebook

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document that a family was calling her out for.

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Multiple reports have cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

Traumatised woman reacts to Blessing CEO's interview

On her Facebook page, Ifeoma Raymond Ezeji shared what she observed about the interview.

She said in her Facebook post:

"Meet blessing Nkiruka okoro AKA Cáncer woman, the first African woman to prepare herself for the coming of cancer. She loves cancer so much that she had to embrace it and prepare for her sweet cancer to come.

"They told her she would look great on chemotherapy hair cut, boom! she ran to the barbing saloon just to get a picture of what she would look like when she eventually starts in few months time.

"She knew a lot of money would be involved, she put her hairs and properties up for sale and even solicited for public fund of which she successfully gathered #13,000,000. Mehn! She is so intentional about spending all she has laboured for on cancer treatment.

"She even has her lab results readily available for commencement of chemo; test that was done at an unknown hospital in Enugu state while the result was signed by a Pathologist in Asaba. Hey! Papacoutee!

"The sweetest part is she elevated herself to the final stage which is stage 4. The stage where the patient loses hope of survival. Guess she does not even have plans of surviving after the breást "amputation" is finally done.

"What baffles me most is granting an interview where she could not explain the processes she has gone through and the exact medical terms for each step; she couldn't even tell how she got to know she is at stage 4 and who told her. She said machine was used on her breast for biopsy. Jehovah Emmanuel!

"When asked for lab results, she presented the one she claimed was never posted on her social media wall and backed it up with a sheet of paper given to her at Luth advising she goes for chest x-ray. E come be like say she suddenly moved from stage 4 cancer to final stage of pneumonia.

"On her live video where she peppered us with her popular/ controversial brand and the massive love she go from people, she said she will soon educate us on cancer and take us through her recovery process but this is someone who could not defend herself in front of her fellow women; she obviously does not know anything about cancer yet she wants to school us.

"I was so ashamed on her behalf watching that interview on Arise TV. You knew you Forked up yet you granted such interview to disgrace your entire generation. Tufiakwa!

"Blessing, If really you know how deadly cancer is, you won't wish it for yourself. I lost 3 persons to cancer and I can tell you it's not something you should wish for your enemy even because chances of survival is very slim.

"Ever since this your cancer saga started, I have been traumatized and scared, everywhere I put head on this space, I see breast lump advert and cancer awareness that I had to start pressing mine everyday searching for what is not searching for me. You made me remember those I lost which hurt me the most. If you intended to create awareness, you would have done it the proper way other than this shameless way you went about it.

"If you were broke, you would have opened up and beg just the same way you beg for data and airtime sometimes. Girl, enjoy your cancer and as you are preparing to spend all you have made on cancer treatment please keep some aside for your sons."

A woman shares her observation about Blessing CEO's interview. Photo: blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO's cancer claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO, who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient.

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offences relating to her actions.

Source: Legit.ng