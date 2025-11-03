Two Super Eagles stars lost their managers on Sunday, November 2, 2025, after English clubs sacked them

English sides Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers fired their managers after a run of poor results

The decisions also affected two other uncapped Nigerian players playing for the EFL Championship side

Four Nigerian players will have new managers barely 10 matches into the new season after Southampton and Wolverhampton fired their managers.

Premier League side Wolves and EFL Championship side Southampton parted company with Vitor Pereira and Will Still after a run of poor results.

Both managerial departures happened on Sunday, November 2, 2025, and they had a direct effect on the futures of two Super Eagles stars, Tolu Arokodare and Joe Aribo.

It also affects Nicholas Oyekunle and Samuel Edozie, the former who made his debut under Still, while the latter was a regular first-team player.

Wolves sack Vitor Pereira

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers announced on Sunday that it had parted ways with manager Vitor Pereira after a winless run of 10 league games this season.

Wolves are the only team without a win in the Premier League this season and sit at the bottom of the table with two points. Their only win this season came in the Carabao Cup third round tie.

Pereira took over the club in December 2024, replacing Gary O'Neil and successfully steered the club to safety despite being in a precarious position when he arrived.

However, losing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester United and Manchester City last summer has heavily weighed on the team.

The Portuguese published a statement on his Instagram page expressing his gratitude to be a part of the club for 11 months despite the disappointing end.

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare joined the club from Belgian side KRC Genk last summer and faces the challenge of a managerial change.

Nigerians frowned at the move when he joined on deadline day, with many claiming he joined a sinking ship, which could affect his career.

Southampton sacks Will Still

Croatian manager Ivan Juric left Southampton after the club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed before the end of last season.

The club appointed young manager Will Still on a three-year contract after he left French club RC Lens by mutual consent weeks earlier.

On Sunday, Southampton confirmed both parties have parted ways after a run of two wins in 13 Championship matches this season, and the club sit one point above the relegation zone.

Still managed Super Eagles star Joe Aribo during his short spell at the club, as well as Samuel Edozie. Nicholas Oyekunle made his debut under the Belgium-born manager.

Source: Legit.ng