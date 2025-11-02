Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tipped Arsenal to win the 2025/26 English Premier League

The Gunners have been impressive so far this season, setting a unique record by winning five consecutive matches in October

The 13-time EPL winners finished in second place last season with 74 points, ten points behind Liverpool

Former England international Gary Neville has once again backed Arsenal to win the English Premier League this season.

The Gunners continued their impressive form with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, November 1, achieving a feat no Premier League team had managed before.

In the 14th minute, Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres scored from close range after Gabriel Magalhaes flicked Declan Rice’s corner back into the danger area.

Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in England. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 35th minute when Leandro Trossard’s clever chipped cross found Rice, who rose highest to head powerfully into the net, another display of the Gunners’ aerial dominance this season.

The hosts managed to have a shot on target as Arsenal secured a fifth straight Premier League victory, the past four without conceding.

Following the win, Arsenal became the first club in Premier League history to score eight goals from corners in their opening 10 games of a season.

The Gunners have been ranked as favourites to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 following their impressive start to the 2025/26 season.

Neville names club that can stop Arsenal

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville believes Liverpool are the only team capable of preventing Arsenal from lifting the trophy this season.

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice celebrate during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal. Photo by: Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Metro UK, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner is confident that the Gunners' manager, Mikel Arteta, has found a way to harness the greatness of the club.

The former Valencia manager ruled out the possibility of Manchester City posing a threat despite the capabilities of Pep Guardiola. He said:

"I understand why Mikel Arteta, Arsenal players and the fans will play down the idea that they have to win this season. The Ginners are currently the most consistent team and they've been building this team for the last three to four seasons.

"I actually tipped Arsenal for the title in the last three seasons and they fell short. I thought they should have been there last season when Liverpool won it because I thought if Manchester City dropped off, Arsenal would have been the team to lift the title.

"Left for me, Manchester City are not going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed.

"Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly," per Goal.

Arteta confirms fitness issues for Gyokeres

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that Viktor Gyokeres would undergo medical checks to assess the extent of his injury.

Arteta praised the striker’s first-half performance but admitted the early signs were worrying.

Source: Legit.ng