Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu ruled out of Nigeria’s World Cup playoff against Gabon later this month

The hamstring injury has sidelined the Nigerian defender for over two months, missing 12 consecutive games

Super Eagles are facing growing injury concerns ahead of the must-win playoff tie in November

Nigeria’s hopes ahead of next week’s crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon have suffered another blow after Slavia Prague confirmed that defender Igoh Ogbu has not recovered from injury in time to feature for both club and country.

The 25-year-old, who has been out for over two months, was ruled out of Slavia’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash with Arsenal, effectively ending his chances of making Eric Chelle’s squad for the November playoffs.

Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has been ruled out of Nigeria's World Cup playoff vs Gabon with a hamstring injury. Photo by Visionhaus

Ogbu struggles to recover from injury setback

Ogbu last featured for Slavia Prague in a league match against Mlada Boleslav on August 30, before suffering a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action ever since, as seen on Fotmob.

The centre-back’s absence has now stretched to 12 consecutive matches, a frustrating spell that also saw him miss Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, South Africa, Lesotho, and Benin.

Igoh Ogbu has not featured in a competitive game for two months since he picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Slavia Prague. Photo by Jacques Feeney

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Slavia coach Jindřich Trpisovsky provided an update ahead of their clash with Arsenal, confirming that Ogbu remains sidelined.

“David Doudera might return for Arsenal, but as for the others, including Ogbu, they will not be available. We’ll see who will be ready for Plzen in about eight days.”

For Ogbu, the timing could not be worse.

After a breakout season in 2023 where he became a defensive mainstay for both club and country, the injury has derailed his momentum just when Nigeria needs defensive stability most.

Super Eagles’ defensive concerns deepen

With Ogbu ruled out, Nigeria’s defensive depth continues to be tested ahead of the high-stakes playoff against Gabon.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is already contending with injuries to key players in multiple positions, and Ogbu’s absence leaves yet another gap in central defence.

Ogbu had been tipped to play a vital role in Chelle’s setup, but his absence means Nigeria will once again rely on a combination of Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and William Troost-Ekong, all of whom have had mixed form at club level.

A tough road to recovery

Before his injury setback, Ogbu had featured prominently for Nigeria during their Unity Cup victory in May, where he started both matches, and also came off the bench in a high-profile friendly against Russia in June.

Now, the focus shifts to his recovery as Slavia Prague’s medical team continues to monitor his progress, but his absence from both club and international duty highlights the toll of the persistent hamstring problem.

For Nigeria, the timing could not be more concerning.

As the Super Eagles prepare for the World Cup playoffs in Morocco, as reported by the BBC, losing yet another key player to injury represents a significant setback in Nigeria’s quest to pick up the World Cup ticket.

Chelle gives Ogbu first call-up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Slavia Prague defender Igoh Ogbu has been invited to the national team by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

Ogbu has impressed in Europe this season, with his efforts attracting the attention of Nigeria's handlers.

