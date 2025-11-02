Super Falcons star Gift Monday has lost her father, Effiom Monday Akpan, in 2025, and he has been buried in a private ceremony

Monday says her late father was her “source of strength”, vowing that she will continue to make him proud on and off the field

The year 2025 has been tough for Gift Monday, who was left out of the Super Falcons’ WAFCON-winning squad and recent qualifiers

Super Falcons forward Gift Monday has been left heartbroken following the passing of her father, Effiom Monday Akpan, who was recently laid to rest in a private ceremony, possibly held in Akwa Ibom.

Monday confirmed her father’s passing in a post on Sunday, November 2, via her X page, and penned an emotional tribute to him after he was buried.

Photo of Gift Monday's father, Effiom Monday Akpan, before his demise (L), Gift Monday in action for Nigeria during the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, France 2018 (R) Photo: Gift Monday, Catherine Ivill

In her tribute, Monday described her father as her first coach and greatest fan, adding that he is her foundation, strength, and source of wisdom. The striker, who plies her trade in the United States with the NWSL club Washington Spirit, reflected on the important values her father instilled in her.

Gift Monday pens emotional tribute to father

According to Monday, her father played a big role in shaping who she has become both on and off the pitch.

She wrote: “Losing my father, Mr. Effiom Monday Akpan, has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life. Even though I knew that one day this moment would come, nothing truly prepares you for the silence that follows when a man who has always been your source of strength, discipline, and encouragement is no longer there.

“My dad was more than just a father. He was my foundation. His sacrifices, his hard work, and his quiet wisdom shaped the person I have become today.”

The 23-year-old also shared how her father’s prayers and encouragement had inspired her career, especially with the Super Falcons, even as she concluded her tribute with a promise to him.

“I will forever remember his prayers before every tournament, his reassuring voice on difficult days, and the pride in his eyes each time I wore the green and white jersey of Nigeria.

“Seeing the love and respect people had for him filled me with both sorrow and gratitude. Daddy, your legacy lives in me and in every life you touched.

“Rest on, my hero. I will keep making you proud on and off the field.”

A tough year for Gift Monday

The year 2025 has been a challenging one for Gift Monday, both on and off the pitch. Recall that she was left out of the Super Falcons squad that won the 2024 WAFCON title in July. The triumph was a record-extending 10th title for Nigeria’s women's national team.

Gift Monday was also not included in the Super Falcons team that recently defeated the Benin Republic 3-1 on aggregate to qualify for the next edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Gift Monday celebrates after scoring a hat trick during a NWSL match between the Washington Spirit and Houston Dash at Audi Field in Washington, DC. Photo by Jamie Sabau/NWSL

