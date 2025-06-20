Super Falcons interim coach Justine Madugu has released his final squad list for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals (WAFCON)

Six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala makes a return for the 13th WAFCON scheduled for Morocco from July 5th to 26th

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their pre-WAFCON friendly held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Tuesday, June 3

Justine Madugu has announced his final 24-woman squad for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in July.

Madugu took over from Randy Waldrum, who resigned due to family reasons in 2024, with the charge of winning the trophy for the tenth time.

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (just finished contract with Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders

Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens)

Midfielders

Rasheedat Ajibade (just finished contract with Atletico Madrid, Spain); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosenburg, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards

Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Chioma Okafor (University of Connecticut, USA)

