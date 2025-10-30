NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has provided an update on Eric Chelle's future as Super Eagles head coach

There are rumours that Chelle could be sacked if Nigeria fails to secure a slot at the intercontinental playoff

Gusau has assured that the Franco-Malian manager will coach Nigeria at AFCON regardless of the result

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has provided an update on Eric Chelle’s future as Super Eagles head coach ahead of the playoff against Gabon.

Nigeria will take part in the African playoff for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Morocco in October, before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in the same country in December.

Eric Chelle during Super Eagles' 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF appointed Chelle in January 2025 and gave him the responsibility of helping Nigeria qualify for the World Cup after a poor start to the campaign.

The federation did not specify the details of his contract beyond the World Cup qualifier, with rumours in the media suggesting that the deal will only be extended if he secures the ticket.

Nigeria failed to qualify automatically from the group and will face the playoff for a chance to be at the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The rumours have persisted that if Nigeria falls short during the playoffs next month, Eric Chelle will not be in charge of the team at AFCON 2025.

NFF issues update on Chelle’s future

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has dismissed the rumours that Eric Chelle will be sacked ahead of AFCON 2025 if Nigeria fails to win the African playoff.

Gusau confirmed that the manager signed a two-year contract and, as such, will remain in charge regardless of the outcome of the playoffs.

“He has a two-year contract with us, so nobody should think he is only here to assist for the World Cup. His deal covers the World Cup qualifying matches as well as the AFCON,” he told OGTV, as quoted by Soccernet.

“We have crossed the first hurdle, and now we move into the play-offs in November. After that, we go for the Nations Cup and see how things progress.”

He noted that many Nigerians doubted Chelle’s appointment, but the Malian has shown his capabilities and rallies for support for him to deliver the result the country expects.

Eric Chelle during Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle coached Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, reaching the quarter-final before they were eliminated by the host country.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria reached the final of the competition before losing to the host country Ivory Coast, which came from behind to win their third title.

Chelle and the Super Eagles will aim to take it a step further and claim the ultimate glory in Morocco, which would mark Nigeria’s first title since 2013.

