Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has disclosed the social leaders in the Nigerian national team squad

Troost-Ekong has been part of the Super Eagles squad for over a decade and understands each player’s personality

The defender is edging towards his final days with the World Cup possibly his last tournament if Nigeria qualifies

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has disclosed the team's DJ, comedians, and spiritual leaders ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria is preparing for AFCON 2025 in Morocco, but first, a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff against the Panthers of Gabon.

As noted by The NFF, the Super Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, as they seek a fourth continental crown in Morocco.

Troost-Ekong is already looking forward to AFCON and discussed a wide range of topics during an interview with CAF Online, ahead of the tournament.

Ekong names Super Eagles' DJ, comedian

Captain Troost-Ekong has disclosed the behind-the-scenes entertainers in the Super Eagles squad, including the disc jockey and comedians.

“DJ is usually Samuel Chukwueze—he brings the speaker and great energy. For “pastor”, we have both Muslim and Christian prayers; different players lead at different times, and there’s harmony,” he said.

“Comedian? Victor Boniface makes everyone laugh. Stanley Nwabali can be hilarious too, sometimes you’re not sure if you’re laughing with him or at him. Raphael Onyedika is funny as well. We’ve got a real family feeling, and people see that from the outside.”

Boniface has not been part of the team since the March international break and could miss out on AFCON as he goes through a difficult season.

The Al-Kholood defender also opened up about the feeling within the squad and admits that they are excited at another opportunity to try and win.

“The team is excited. This year has been quite tough with all the qualification games, but it’s been amazing to end the group with a positive note and, of course, the playoffs we’re heading into in Morocco before AFCON,” he added.

“The last AFCON left a lasting impression for all of us. I feel like this group is really excited to have another chance to try and win the trophy.”

Ekong is nearing the end of his international career with the Super Eagles, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup possibly his last major tournament if Nigeria qualifies.

He was named the most valuable player at AFCON 2023 after almost leading Nigeria to victory but has gradually embraced a limited on-pitch role in the team.

The emergence of youngster Benjamin Fredrick has further limited the captain’s minutes, but he has embraced it with ultimate professionalism.

