FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a congratulatory message to Niger for becoming one of the first 11 countries in the world to officially inaugurate the FIFA Arena mini-pitch project.

In a message posted on his Instagram, Infantino commended the Niger Football Association, led by President Issaka Adamou, and supported by FIFA Council member Hamidou Djibrilla, for its leadership in football development that led to the execution of the mini-pitch project.

“Congratulations to everyone in Niger, and the Nigerien Football Association, led by President Issaka Adamou, and supported by FIFA Council member Hamidou Djibrilla, on becoming one of the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate the FIFA Arena mini-pitch.

“This project will provide every girl and boy who wants to play football with a safe space to learn, play and grow, impacting the lives of millions of children. That lies at the heart of FIFA Arena and our goal is to install at least 1,000 new mini-pitches globally, growing the FIFA Arena team to ensure generations of children around the world, particularly those in disadvantaged urban and rural areas, will have the chance to enjoy playing the game we all love,” Infantino said.

Infantino’s congratulatory message to Niger has reopened the controversy surrounding the Nigeria Football Federation, as the body allegedly received $1.2 million from FIFA for the development of two mini pitches in Nigeria, yet the projects remain incomplete.

NFF accused of mismanaging funds from FIFA

A Nigerian social media influencer, C Mobike, had published a series of videos on X, speaking about the funds the NFF received from FIFA, which he claimed have not been visibly effective in Nigerian football.

He particularly mentioned the FIFA Forward Programme, from which he alleged that the federation received about $10 million (₦150 billion) since 2016.

The social media user’s allegation prompted a swift reaction from NFF, which claimed the monies received from FIFA are tied to specific purposes.

The NFF described the claims from C Mobike as false, adding that the social media user was mischievously seeking clout with fictitious figures.

“FIFA Forward projects, such as the ongoing NFF/FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, are subjected to strict controls, monitored and verified at every stage of the work.

“The NFF is a disciplined organization that operates prudent and strict financial protocols that are within global financial best practices. The body has regularly presented its audited account, prepared by our auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (known for its global credibility and integrity), on the floor of the Congress at every Annual General Assembly," a part of the statement read.

FIFA posts state of abandoned Nigerian stadium

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA recently reacted subtly to online accusations of NFF misusing football development funds from the world governing body.

The world body showcased an abandoned stadium in Nigeria on its X page in reaction to allegations that the NFF mismanaged $1.2 million meant for building two mini pitches in Nigeria.

