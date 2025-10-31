Arsenal continued their winning streak against Crystal Palace and yet again kept a clean sheet in the London derby

The Gunners are favoured by stats to finally win the Premier League this season on their fourth attempt

Premier League champions Liverpool are predicted to finish in the top four despite their four-match winless run

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner and other key positions after the results from matchday nine reshaped the table.

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the London derby, ensuring that they won all their matches in October and remarkably kept a clean sheet in all.

Supercomputer predicts Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League champions Liverpool slipped up again with a 3-2 loss to Brentford, which, according to BBC Sport, is the first time since 2021 that they have lost four consecutive matches.

World champions Chelsea suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to newly promoted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Chemsidine Talbi’s late goal.

Manchester United won three matches in a row after their 4-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, while their city rivals lost away at Villa Park.

All four bottom sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Fulham, all lost their matches as they wallow in the relegation waters.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the Premier League champions after matchday nine, with Arsenal heavily favoured to win it.

The Gunners have finished second in the past three seasons behind Manchester City twice and Liverpool once, but are predicted to finally win their title this year.

If Arsenal avoids a late capitulation as in the previous years and wins the title, it would be their first title since winning it unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.

Arsenal players after beating Crystal Palace to maintain their winning streak. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are predicted to finish in the top four despite being fifth, seventh, and ninth on the table currently.

Aston Villa is set to pick up the fifth UEFA Champions League spot if England retains its coefficient ranking, while Newcastle and Bournemouth pick up the other spots in Europe.

Sky Sports presented the final Premier League table, showing that the Gunners won the league with 80 points, lower than in previous seasons.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are predicted to be relegated from the Premier League this season as they fail to survive their slow starts.

Newly promoted sides Sunderland, Leeds United, and Burnley all escaped relegation, marking the first time in three seasons that all newly promoted sides did not suffer an immediate drop.

Manchester United is predicted to finish in 10th place despite their recent form, an improvement from their 15th-place finish from last season.

