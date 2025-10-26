Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has predicted the chances of Arsenal and Liverpool in the 2025/26 EPL season

The former Barcelona manager shared his take on the current form of the reigning Premier League champions

Guardiola reacted to pundits who have written off the club following their early results

Pep Guardiola has made a bold prediction regarding the current form of Liverpool and Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League season.

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday night, with Mohamed Salah’s goal not enough to rescue the team.

The six-time UEFA Champions League winners were favourites to challenge for the Premier League title before the season began, following their strong form last term and heavy summer spending.

Virgil van Dijk alongside teammates during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

However, after a string of poor results, Liverpool have dropped to sixth place on the EPL table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have maintained their three-point lead at the top of the standings as they prepare to face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 26.

The Gunners have been in exceptional form, winning six consecutive games, conceding just one goal, and thrashing Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their most recent UEFA Champions League fixture.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photo by: Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola speaks on Arsenal and Liverpool's chances

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal will maintain their strong form and avoid dropping unnecessary points this season.

According to Metro UK, the Spanish tactician praised Liverpool for their impressive performance against Manchester United in their previous match, noting that they were simply unlucky not to win.

Guardiola added that the Reds remain one of the favourites to contend for the Premier League title if they can regain their top form. He said:

"In the Premier League, I have the feeling now that Arsenal is not going to drop much points.

"So that is the reality. I have that feeling with Arsenal, with Liverpool as well.

"So I think Liverpool remains one of the main favourites to do that. And the distance, three, four points at this stage is nothing.

We were written off - Guardiola

Former Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola said English pundits had written off his team at the beginning of the season.

According to Goal, the 54-year-old explained that there are still more matches ahead and the title race is far from decided. He said:

"In the first two, three games we were done and now it looks like Liverpool (who are third after three consecutive losses) are done. I'll tell you that we will be back.

"I've said many times that the pundits, the specialists, the former footballers know what's going to happen after five games, I'm not able to do that.

"10, 15 games to know what's going on. Liverpool and Arsenal are there, someone else will be there and hopefully we can be there.”

Guardiola praises two Man City stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, and Pep Guardiola made no secret of his admiration for two standout performers.

Erling Haaland and Abdukodir Khusanov earned high praise from the City boss for their influence in the Premier League derby.

Source: Legit.ng