Arsenal Football Club have created a new history in the English Premier League, with their performance in October

The Gunners defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup to qualify for the quarterfinal on Wednesday night, October 29

Ethan Nwaneri gives Arsenal the lead, and Bukayo Saka gets the second from the bench

Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the fourth round of the EFL Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, October 29.

Goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka ensured the Gunners qualified for the quarterfinal of the prestigious cup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta included 15-year-old Max Dowman in the lineup to become the youngest player to start a match and 17-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous in the side that had 10 changes from the squad against Crystal Palace last Sunday, October 26.

Ethan Nwaneri scores during the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in London, England. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

The first half of the encounter ended in a barren draw as both teams failed to convert their chances.

In the 57th minute, the combination of Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly led to Ethan Nwaneri's goal, who swept the ball into the far corner.

England international Bukayo Saka doubled the lead in the 76th minute after picking a rebound from Harriman-Annous's shot and firing into an empty net to give Arsenal the win.

The Gunners will take on Crystal Palace in the last eight of the tournament, per BBC.

Arsenal create new record

Arsenal's win against Brighton & Hove Albion means the club has recorded their sixth consecutive victory without conceding a goal, since their 2-1 win against the Magpies in September.

The 2024/25 EPL runner-up has become the first team in English football history to play six games in a month, winning all six with clean sheets, per tbrfootball.

Arsenal commenced their October with an important win over Greek side Olympiacos in the Champions League, before beating West Ham (2-0) and Fulham (1-0) in the EPL.

Viktor Gyoekeres during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid in London, England. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

The 13-time EPL Champions recorded a big win, following their home UCL clash against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, where Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace in a 4-0 triumph.

The UCL victory was followed by a vital 1-0 win against 2024/25 FA Cup winner Crystal Palace,

The London-based club defeated Brighton in the EFL Cup and extended their overall winning run to eight matches in all competitions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that trailed Arsenal's performance in the month of October. Read them below:

@IqraSaifiii said:

"I just love what Arsenal is doing.

"Hopefully they cap it off with a silverware."

@CaesarMuarif wrote:

"Our defense is very solid."

@Tzleblanc added:

"This won't matter if we dint win the league but don't worry, we'll be the champion by May."

