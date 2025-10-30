Galatasaray and Trabzonspor will face off in a top-of-the-table clash in the Turkish Super League on November 1, 2025

The match will pit two of the best strikers in the league this season, Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, against each other

Onuachu leads the league’s top scorers’ chart while Osimhen, who won the Golden Boot last season, is not far behind

Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu will go against each other when Galatasaray clashes with Trabzonspor on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor will slug it out in a top-of-the-table match at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul on matchday 11 of the league.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

Source: Getty Images

The champions are currently top of the league table with 28 points and are yet to taste defeat this season, alongside Fenerbahce, while Trabzonspor have 23 points.

Galatasaray will remain at the top of the table even if they lose, while Fenerbahce could overtake Trabzonspor if they fail to pick up the maximum three points.

Super Eagles stars Osimhen and Onuachu will determine who will secure a great result, as they are both influential players for their respective clubs.

Legit.ng compares their stats this season ahead of the crucial match.

Victor Osimhen vs Paul Onuachu

Victor Osimhen's stats

Osimhen scored 26 league goals for Galatasaray last season during his loan spell, but has had a slow start this season after signing for the club permanently.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has three goals in seven matches this season, as he is yet to hit full form and missed three matches due to the injury suffered on intense duty.

However, he has been impactful for Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. He scored three goals and won matches against Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt, while the Lions lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in his absence.

Paul Onuachu's stats

Onuachu, like Osimhen, spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Trabzonspor from EFL Championship side Southampton after the club was relegated.

He returned to Southampton after they gained promotion again in the 2024/25 season and left again to join Trabzonspor permanently in January 2025.

Paul Onuachu on action for Trabzonspor against Fatih Karagumruk. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Onuachu has hit top form for the club this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist, and has won two Goals of the Month awards.

According to Ajans Spor, Onuachu's 2.01 metre height, which gives him an aerial advantage, is already a concern for Okan Buruk ahead of the match.

Galatasaray’s centre-back duo of Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci are 1.87 and 1.85 meters tall. 1.9 metre tall Wilfred Singo is out due to a hamstring injury.

Onuachu has scored more goals this season and is in better form, but Osimhen is a big-game player and could overshadow his compatriot on the day.

Onuachu sent message to Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Onuachu sent a message to Osimhen with his performance, which caught the eye of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

The former KRC Genk forward is the top scorer in the Turkish Super League and could be considered for Nigeria's squad for the match against Gabon.

