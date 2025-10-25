Newly-promoted side Sunderland scored an important victory over world champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sunderland scored a late goal to inflict a 2-1 defeat on the London club and move up to second on the league table

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made a shocking admission about his side after the disappointing result

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made a shocking admission about his team after their disappointing 2-1 loss to newly-promoted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

Alejandro Garnacho gave Chelsea the lead in the fourth minute with his first goal for the club, but Wilson Isidor equalised for the visitors in the 22nd minute.

Alejandro Garnacho after scoring his first goal for Chelsea. Photo by Jacques Feeney.

Source: Getty Images

Both sides looked to be settling for a draw before Chemsdine Talbi scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute, after Brian Bobbey held off Tosin Adarabioyo.

The result moved Sunderland up to second on the Premier League table with 17 points, while the world champions dropped to seventh with 15 points.

As noted by The Athletic, it was the Blues’ first loss since losing to Brighton and Hove Albion, after a run of four wins on the bounce in the league and cup competitions.

Maresca reacts to Chelsea's defeat

Head coach Enzo Maresca admitted that his side were not good enough, but he expected them to have seen out the draw even if they could not win.

“I think in general we were not good enough. When you are not good enough in the Premier League, we know that the consequences can be bad. I have said many times, when you are not able to win, it is important you do not lose,” he told Chelsea TV.

“I think we were not good enough, we lacked creativity, we didn’t create a lot, apart from the goal probably, and we struggled,' he continued.

“We need our players to perform 100 per cent. Even at 1-0, we lost some duels, we lost some second balls, and against this team, we need to do better.”

The second goal the Blues conceded was the fault of defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, who failed to dispossess Brian Bobbey before he picked out a pass.

Maresca noted that being two against one should have made the situation easier to deal with, but his defenders did not do their jobs properly.

Enzo Maresca during Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

“The second goal was just one long-ball in behind, we had two-v-one with the two central defenders and we didn’t defend properly,” he added.

“It can be an easy situation because we have two-v-one, the striker is facing his own goal, so it is an easy position to defend, but probably we tried to manage it a little bit because it was the 93rd minute. But in that case, for sure, we have to do better.”

Up next for the Blues is a trip to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

