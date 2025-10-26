Eric Chelle has detailed how he discovered two impressive talents for the Nigerian national football team

The Franco-Malian tactician is impressed with the introduction of the talented Benjamin Fredrick into the squad

The NFF president played a huge role in discovering the centre-back, as well as Olakunle Olusegun

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained how he discovered incredible centre-back Benjamin Fredrick and exciting right-back Kunle Olusegun.

The Franco-Malian tactician has continued to hand debuts to new players as he continues to bolster the Nigerian national football team.

Recall that Fredrick was invited to the national team as a late replacement for Ahmed Musa, who left the team's camp for his marriage plans, per the Guardian.

Benjami Fredrick has become a key member of the Super Eagles squad.

The on-loan Brentford star has since become a key player in the national team, playing a pivotal role as they make the World Cup play-offs.

Fredrick was in action for the full 90 minutes in all the last matches of the squad during the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a chat with the legendary Segun Odegbami via Eagle7 103.7 Sports FM, Abeokuta, Chelle explained that NFF president Ibrahim Gusau played a huge role in spotting Fredrick.

The manager said via Own Goal:

"During the Unity Cup, the president of the NFF told me he knew there were problems with player availability, and he mentioned a player at Brentford, Benjamin Fredrick.

"I told him I knew about him. He said Fredrick was here, so we brought him into the training session and he was so good. It looked like he had been part of the team for three years. He was a little nervous in his first week, but he’s ready. He’s always the first at appointments in camp, he listens, and he does what you ask.

"He can play centre-back or right-back because he plays at the right club level in Dender."

Also, Olakunle Olusegun earned his first national team invitation during the summer break, and Chelle hopes that the Krasnodar star will be able to break into the team.

"For Olusegun, it was the same. When we were to play Russia, we had problems with players, so Olusegun was here at the best moment and in the right place because he plays in Russia,” he explained.

"Like I did for Benjamin, I put Olusegun in my team after watching two or three of his games.

"His training sessions were good too. I gave him minutes, and he did well, the same as he did against Benin. So now he’s in the team, and we’ll see what happens.”

Olakunle Olusegun.

