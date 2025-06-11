Former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf has revealed his preferred candidate for the 2025 CAF Player of the Year award

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi are the leading contenders for this prestigious honour

The trio aims to dethrone Atalanta and Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman, who claimed the title in 2024

El Hadji Diouf has named Paris Saint-Germain captain Achraf Hakimi as his preferred candidate to win the 2025 CAF Player of the Year.

The Liverpool legend praised the Morocco international’s outstanding performances during the 2024/25 season, both in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

The 44-year-old lauded Hakimi for his leadership on and off the pitch, describing him as an inspiration to younger players.

According to ESPN, the two-time CAF Player of the Year also highlighted Egypt winger Mohamed Salah’s crucial role for Liverpool in the 2024/25 season, helping the club match their rival Manchester United’s Premier League trophy count.

The Bolton Wanderers legend did not mention Victor Osimhen during the interview, despite the Super Eagles star’s impressive exploits in Turkey. He said:

"This year is definitely Hakimi.

"I love so much Mohamed Salah, he did very good thing this year for Liverpool.

"But I think the best player in Africa this season, he won everything and was magical, and one of the biggest guy for PSG as the second captain. Hakimi deserves it so much."

Osimhen wins double in Turkey

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen made headlines in the Süper Lig during the 2024/25 season with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian international scored 37 goals and helped the club secure two trophies, the Turkish Cup and the Super Lig title, in his debut season per OneFootball.

The 26-year-old also returned to Super Eagles duty for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, netting three goals in two matches to become Nigeria’s second all-time top scorer, behind Rashidi Yekini.

EPL title and Golden Boot for Salah

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has once again proven why he’s one of the world’s most consistent players.

The 32-year-old scored 35 goals across all competitions for Liverpool, leading the Reds to their 20th English Premier League title, narrowly edging out Manchester City, per Transfermarkt.

Salah’s influence both on and off the pitch has been crucial, with his leadership helping the team navigate tough fixtures.

Hakimi wins historic treble

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi led Paris Saint-Germain to a historic treble in the 2024/25 season.

The defender scored a goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, helping secure victories in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France as well, per BBC.

The 26-year-old netted nine goals this season, solidifying his reputation as a leader capable of delivering crucial goals when the team needs them most.

His achievements last season have firmly established him as one of the best African players in Europe.

