Nigerian football legend and former Super Eagles captain, Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha, has revealed the real reason he never joined some of Europe's biggest football clubs during his illustrious playing career.

Known for his exceptional dribbling, vision, and skill on the ball, the former Enugu Rangers midfielder was widely regarded as one of the most talented midfielders of his generation.

While many fans have often wondered why the legendary number 10 never played for European powerhouses like Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Manchester United, Okocha has finally opened on his reason for snubbing the top clubs in Europe.

Okocha says poor wages played a role

In an interview with Arise TV, Okocha explained that during his playing years, top European clubs often undervalued African talents.

Despite being courted by big-name clubs, the contracts they offered simply did not reflect his worth.

“It was not easy for an African player to play for top clubs because they don’t pay high wages,” Okocha said.

“When they offer you a contract, the money is small because they see it as doing you a favour.”

Instead of accepting offers that did not meet his expectations, Okocha opted for clubs that recognised his market value and were willing to pay accordingly, Daily Post reported.

His club career saw him shine at Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers, Qatar SC, and Hull City.

Okocha challenged the system in Europe

Okocha’s bold stance on contract value was uncommon at the time, particularly for African players.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, many African stars were often forced to accept lesser contracts than their European or South American counterparts, even with equal or greater talent.

Okocha’s refusal to be short-changed was a statement, one that pushed the narrative that African players deserved just as much respect and compensation as anyone else.

“I had to turn down some offers from big clubs because of wage issues,” Okocha emphasised.

His decision may have kept him from signing for some top clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona, or Real Madrid, but it also ensured he was never undervalued.

A legend beyond club football

Despite not playing for Europe’s elite clubs, Okocha carved out a legacy that transcended team names.

According to Transfermarkt, he earned 73 caps and scored 14 goals for the Nigerian national team, and he was a key player in Nigeria’s 1994 African Cup of Nations win and starred in the 1996 Olympic gold medal team.

In terms of personal accolades, Okocha finished as African Footballer of the Year runner-up in 1998 and placed third in both 2003 and 2004.

Okocha bemoans CAF award loss

