Former Liverpool goalkeeper coach José Manuel Ochotorena has passed away at the age of 64

Tributes have poured in for the UEFA Champions League–winning coach from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid

Liverpool have confirmed the passing away of Jose Manuel Ochotorena, who died at the age of 64 on Sunday night, October 26.

The death of Ochotorena was announced following Real Madrid's 2-1 victory against Barcelona in the El Clasico.

The goalkeeper coach died of cancer after battling health issues.

Jose Manuel Ochotorena during a friendly match between Valencia and Clermont in Spain.

Liverpool issues statement on Ochotorena

Liverpool are currently mourning the passing of Jose Manuel Ochotorena.

In a statement on the club's official website, the Spanish manager joined the club under former manager Rafa Benitez in he summer of 2004, spending three years with the Reds.

According to The Mirror, Ochotorena won a UEFA Champions League title in 2005, FA Cup in 2006 and also reached another Champions League final in 2007 losing 2-1 to AC Milan.

Following the expiration of his contract, he left Liverpool to rejoin Valencia, combining his duties as the goalkeeper coach of the Spain national team.

Valencia, Real Madrid mourn Ochotorena

Valencia and Real Madrid have joined football fans in mourning the death of the legendary goalkeeper.

In separate statements, they both acknowledged the impact Ochotorena made during his time with the club. Valencia wrote:

Gary Neville and Jose Manuel Ochotorena during a training session ahead of the 2015 UEFA Champions League match between Valencia and Olympique Lyonnais in Spain.

“Valencia CF is deeply saddened by the passing of José Manuel Ochotorena, goalkeeping coach, former player, and club legend, at the age of 64.

"The club extends its condolences to his family and friends and stands with them during this time of great sorrow”.

​Meanwhile, Real Madrid wrote:

"The club, along with its president and Board of Directors, is profoundly saddened by the passing of José Manuel Ochotorena, one of our club’s legendary goalkeepers”.

Brief details Ochotorena

Born in San Sebastian in Spain, Jose Manuel Ochotorena pass through the ranks of Real Madrid feeders and played for the Los Blancos between 1982 to 1988. He won three La Liga title, two UEFA Cups and one Copa de la Liga.

The goalkeeper also enjoyed a successful spell at Valencia, where he won the prestigious Zamora Trophy in his debut season for recording the lowest goals-to-games ratio in La Liga, according to Daveockop.

After retiring, he transitioned into coaching and became part of Spain’s backroom staff during a golden era that saw the national team win back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He left his role with the Spanish national team in 2021 but continued to work with Valencia, the club where he made over 100 appearances as a player following his move from Real Madrid in 1988.

