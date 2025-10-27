Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has shared a passionate message with fans following the tense atmosphere during Sunday night’s El Clásico

Los Blancos secured a 2–1 victory over Barcelona in a heated encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sealing the win

Much of the spotlight was drawn to the dramatic exchange between the Brazilian winger and coach Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the crucial El Clásico encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday night, October 26.

The victory propelled Los Blancos to the top of the 2025/26 La Liga table with 27 points, while rivals Barcelona now trail in second place with 22 points.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after English midfielder Jude Bellingham delivered a precise through pass.

Barcelona responded in the 38th minute when Fermin Lopez found the back of the net, assisted by on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Just five minutes later, Bellingham restored Madrid’s advantage, tapping in Eder Militao’s headed effort to make it 2-1 before halftime, per Morocco News.

Vinicius Jr lashes out at Alonso

In the 71st minute, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso replaced Vinicius Junior with Rodrygo.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up, visibly angry, shouted in disbelief at the Spanish manager as he was caught on camera.

The Brazilian winger vowed to leave the club following the saga. He said:

“Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?” (vai tomar no cu).

Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso, visibly irritated, responded with a sharp. He said:

“Come on, Vini, for God’s sake.”

Vinicius stormed straight into the locker room, repeating:

“Always me. I’m leaving the team. I’m leaving, I’d better leave".

The goalkeeping coach, Luis Llopis, followed Vinicius into the tunnel to speak with him privately. After a tense few minutes, the player returned to the bench, looking frustrated but calmer.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian star engaged in a clash after the end of the encounter as he clashed with Alejandro Balde, per beIN SPORTS.

Vinicius throws jibes at Yamal

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has addressed events that overshadowed the El Clásico.

In a post on X, the Brazilian star claimed that there are many incident that happens off the pitch.

He hailed the fans for supporting the team passionately during the El Clásico. Vinicius said:

“I have a message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to Bernabeu and supported us passionately.

“This is how the Clásico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that’s not always possible. We didn’t want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans.

“We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that’s how it was today. Hala Madrid."

