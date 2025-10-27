15-year-old Real Zaragoza defender Jorge Casado has tragically died of natural causes the Spanish club has announced

Real Madrid, Villarreal, Girona, and other Spanish clubs sent their heartfelt tributes to his family and club

Zaragoza halted all activities and declared a day of mourning in honour of the young star

Spanish football is mourning the heartbreaking loss of one of its most promising young talents after Real Zaragoza confirmed the sudden death of 15-year-old academy player Jorge Casado.

The tragic news, one of many young players to have tragically died recently, has sent shockwaves through the football community, with top Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, paying tribute to the young defender whose future once shone so brightly.

Spanish football is mourning the tragic passing of Real Zaragoza U-15 star Jorge Casado. Photo credit: La Convincencia

Source: Twitter

According to El Espanyol, Real Zaragoza announced early Monday morning that Jorge Casado had passed away at his home from natural causes.

The La Liga2 club revealed that the devastating news shook the foundations of the Sports City and left an irreplaceable void in the Blanquilla family.”

In honour of their deceased player, the club declared an official day of mourning, halting all activities as a sign of respect.

Casado had been part of the Real Zaragoza family since childhood, joining the club’s youth academy from CD Ebro when he was an under-12 player.

Now in his sixth season wearing the Zaragoza shirt, he had become a key defensive figure for the U15 División de Honor team and was widely regarded as one of Aragon’s brightest footballing prospects.

Real Zaragoza senior players observed a minute's silence in honour of Jorge Casado during the team's session. Photo credit: Real Zaragoza

Source: Twitter

The club’s training complex was described as “devastated by the tragic news,” with all training activities suspended.

The first team only observed a minute of silence before their scheduled session, which ultimately did not take place, Libertad Digital reports.

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Casado

The death of Jorge Casado has touched every corner of Spanish football as clubs across the country took to social media to express their condolences and solidarity with Real Zaragoza and Casado’s loved ones.

Real Madrid, still basking in their El Clasico victory over Barcelona, led the tributes, writing:

“Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jorge Casado, a 15-year-old youth academy player of Real Zaragoza. Our condolences to his family, to his loved ones, to his teammates and to his club. Rest in peace.”

Villarreal CF also shared their condolences, saying:

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Jorge Casado and to the entire Real Zaragoza family. R.I.P.”

Real Valladolid added:

“From Real Valladolid, we wish to convey our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jorge. R.I.P.”

UD Las Palmas wrote:

“From UD Las Palmas, we regret the passing of Jorge Casado and send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and @RealZaragoza. Rest in peace.”

And Girona FC posted:

“From Girona FC, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Real Zaragoza and the entire family and loved ones of Jorge. R.I.P. 🙏”

A legacy that will never be forgotten

Though Jorge Casado’s life was tragically short, his impact on those around him was profound.

A member of Zaragoza’s brilliant 2010 generation, many of whom were later signed by Barcelona and Valencia, Casado’s technical ability and humility stood out.

Real Zaragoza’s youth system has long been a nurturing ground for young talent, but few have embodied the spirit of the club like Jorge.

His passing leaves a deep wound in the hearts of teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

