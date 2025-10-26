Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month award for September

The latest award is a subtle message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup playoffs in November

Onauchu is the leading goalscorer in Turkey after scoring seven goals in ten games this season for Trabzonspor

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has been crowned the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month winner for September, following his spectacular scissors kick against Fatih Karagumruk.

The 31-year-old forward, who plays for Trabzonspor, has been in sensational form this season, proving why many Nigerians believe he deserves another shot back in the national team.

Paul Onauchu receives his Goal of the Month award in the Turkish Super Lig.

The goal, which left fans stunned, showcased Onuachu’s underrated agility and technique despite his towering frame.

It was a strike worthy of global highlight reels, clean contact, perfect balance, and unstoppable execution.

Onuachu received his award before Trabzonspor’s clash against Eyupspor on Saturday night from the club’s Vice President, Taner Fikret Saral Verdi, Football411 reports.

The recognition comes as a huge confidence boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff matches, where Nigeria faces Gabon in November, per BBC.

A season of redemption for Onauchu

After a loan spell at Trabzonspor two seasons ago, Onuachu’s return to Turkey this year came under the spotlight.

Paul Onauchu is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig with seven goals.

Many doubted whether the 31-year-old forward could rediscover his best form after a quiet spell with Southampton in the English Premier League.

But the big striker has silenced every critic, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in just 10 appearances this campaign, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Onauchu’s return to Turkey has been nothing short of electric, and fans of the Black Sea Storm have embraced him as their main goal threat, while his consistency has made him one of the top strikers in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The forward currently sits atop the Super Lig scoring chart, ahead of notable names like Rafa Silva, Felipe Augusto, and Mauro Icardi, all tied on five goals.

A subtle message to the Super Eagles manager

For Onuachu, this award is more than personal glory, it is a message to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the World Cup playoffs in November.

The Super Eagles head coach recently stated he would only consider new or returning players who are “better than the ones already in the team,” mentioning stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Onuachu’s current form could make that decision harder. While Osimhen remains Nigeria’s main striker, his limited game time due to injury has opened the door for others to make a case.

With Onuachu firing consistently in Europe, Chelle might just have to look his way ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup playoff clash against Gabon.

Onuachu outshines Osimhen in Golden Boot race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that while Osimhen battles to rediscover his form, fellow Nigerian forward Onuachu is thriving in the same league.

The Trabzonspor striker has been in sensational form, finding the back of the net seven times already this season, five more than Osimhen.

