Setback for Victor Osimhen As Galatasaray Star Drops in Turkish Golden Boot Race
- Victor Osimhen remains on two goals this season after a goalless cameo in Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Basaksehir
- Super Eagles teammate Paul Onuachu leads the scoring chart in Turkey with seven goals for Trabzonspor
- Osimhen faces mounting pressure to rediscover his best form after slipping outside the top 10 scorers in the Super Lig
Victor Osimhen’s return to club duty hit another bump as Galatasaray edged Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 in a tense Turkish Super Lig clash.
The Nigerian striker started on the bench and only entered the game in the 74th minute, replacing Mauro Icardi, but could not add his name to the scoresheet.
The match extended Osimhen’s goal drought in Turkey, keeping his tally at just two goals this season.
Though Galatasaray secured the win thanks to a brace from Leroy Sane as seen on Livescores, all eyes were on Osimhen’s muted display as he continues to search for confidence after his international break heroics for Nigeria.
The 26-year-old forward, who joined Galatasaray amid huge expectations, has struggled to replicate his form from last season that once made him one of Europe’s most feared strikers.
Onuachu outshines Osimhen in Golden Boot race
While Osimhen battles to rediscover his form, fellow Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu is thriving in the same league.
The Trabzonspor striker has been in sensational form, finding the back of the net seven times already this season, five more than Osimhen, ESPN reports.
Onuachu’s consistency has not only placed him among the league’s top scorers but also reinforced his reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in the Turkish Super Lig.
His performances have helped Trabzonspor maintain pressure at the top of the table, drawing praise from Turkish football fans.
For Osimhen, who claimed last season’s Golden Boot with 26 goals, the pressure is mounting to rediscover his killer instinct and prove that he can thrive outside Italy’s Serie A spotlight.
The race for redemption
Osimhen’s slow start has not gone unnoticed by Galatasaray’s technical crew.
Sources close to the club suggest that head coach Okan Buruk remains confident the Nigerian star will find his groove as the season progresses.
The team’s attacking setup, which heavily relies on quick transitions and wing play, is still being fine-tuned to suit his playing style.
Meanwhile, Leroy Sane’s influence in the win over Basaksehir showed that Galatasaray still possess enough firepower even when Osimhen is quiet.
With nine matches played, Osimhen currently sits outside the top 10 scorers in the league, and his battle to climb back up the chart is more than a personal mission.
Turkish Super Lig top scorers
- Paul Onauchu - 7 goals
- Rafa Silva - 5 goals
- Mauco Icardi - 5 goals
- Bruno Petkovic - 4 goals
- Youssef En-Nesyri - 4 goals
- Tammy Abraham – 3 goals
- Felipe – 3 goals
- Mehmet Umut Nayir – 3 goals
- Habib Gueye – 3 goals
- Eldor Shomurodov – 3 goals
Osimhen defends Super Eagles teammate
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has stepped up to defend Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, after days of intense criticism from Nigerian football fans.
The Galatasaray striker has praised the veteran defender for his leadership and dedication to the national team, describing him as an amazing leader on and off the pitch.
