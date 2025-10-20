Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Win, Liverpool Loses Again
- Opta's supercomputer has predicted the final Premier League table after the matchday eight results at the weekend
- Champions, Liverpool, slipped up again after losing 2-1 at Anfield to their fiercest rivals, Manchester United
- Arsenal continued their impressive run with a win over Fulham, while Chelsea solidified their own winning run
Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after matchday eight results, which had Liverpool extend their losing streak.
The champions lost their fourth consecutive match in all competitions, their third in the league, a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield.
According to ESPN, the Red Devils won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under Ruben Amorim, having beaten Sunderland before the break.
Arne Slot’s men remained in the title race in fourth place, but it is only a matter of time before they are out if they do not fix their current form.
Arsenal, Chelsea win big
Arsenal remained at the top of the table with 19 points after a 2-0 victory in the London derby after Leandro Trossard’s goal and a defensive masterclass from the Gunners.
Manchester City kept up with Arsenal at the top of the table with 16 points after Erling Haaland's brace helped Pep Guardiola's side beat Everton 2-0.
World champions Chelsea built on their 2-1 win over Liverpool before the international break with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The result led to Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal after 39 days and left Enzo Maresca worried about his team’s discipline after another red card, their fifth in six games.
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United dropped points after their 2-1 losses to Aston Villa and Brighton, while Bournemouth and Crystal Palace played a 3-3 draw.
Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner
According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted that Mikel Arteta’s side will win the 2025/26 Premier League crown with a 54.5% chance.
Arsenal have finished second in the last three seasons, and every indication points to it that it could finally be their year to end their wait for a league title.
Manchester City moved above Liverpool with a 17.3% chance, while the champions still have a 17.2% chance of fixing their season and claiming back-to-back titles.
The next 10 clubs on the table have chances of being champions, including Chelsea with 4.6% and Manchester United with a 0.27% probability.
Fulham, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Leeds United, Burnley, and Wolverhampton Wanderers have no chance of winning the title at this point.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all escaped relegation based on the predictions, while Chelsea still has the slimmest 0.04 chance of dropping.
Arne Slot reacted to Liverpool's loss
Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot reacted after Liverpool lost their four consecutive matches following their 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Anfield.
The Dutch tactician admitted that Manchester United’s deep defensive structure made it difficult for his team to have a free-flowing attack.
