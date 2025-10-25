Emmanuel Dennis seems to be struggling in Europe, as he is now linked with a move to an Iranian club

The Nigerian international, who was in the books with Nottingham Forest since 2022, was on loan for three seasons

Persian Gulf Pro League side Persepolis have indicated interest in the forward as they continue to bolster the squad

Embattled Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis could wave bye to European football as he is linked with a possible move to Iran.

Having spent the last five seasons with English Premier League teams, the forward could wave bye as he continues to struggle with his career.

The 27-year-old has been a free agent since his exit from Nottingham Forest at the end of August, but he has been linked with several other teams, per Sports Boom.

Emmanuel Dennis is being linked with Persian Gulf Pro League club Persepolis.

Dennis joined the club in 2022, after spending the previous two seasons with Watford, before they were relegated from the English top flight.

Celtic, Pafos, Watford and other relatively smaller clubs have indicated interest in recent times, but no deal is on the table yet.

Latest reports have it that Iranian club Persepolis have indicated interest in the forward as they continue to bolster the squad, Soccernet reports.

The Super Eagles star could actually be a real asset for many clubs in Europe; however, moving to Persepolis could be beneficial.

It was gathered that they are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League, with 16 domestic titles to their name.

The entire squad is valued at €16.3 million, with their most valuable being Uzbekistan striker Oston Urunov, who is valued at €2million.

They have Ivorian defender Serge Aurier on their roster. But he is the only African on the team.

On August 31, 2025, Nottingham Forest announced that the player's contract had been terminated by mutual agreement. It reads:

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Emmanuel Dennis has left the Club following the mutual termination of his contract. We wish Emmanuel well for the future.”

The Nigerian star joined Watford in August 2022 and made 35 appearances in all competitions, registering ten goals, over two seasons. However, he spent much of his time with Nottingham on loan.

Dennis went on three separate loan spells—at İstanbul Başakşehir, a second stint at Watford, and most recently, Blackburn Rovers, where he spent the latter half of last season.

None of these clubs opted to sign him permanently, as his performances were deemed below expectations for a professional player.

Emmanuel Dennis has struggled in the English Premier League. Photo: MI News.

