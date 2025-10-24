Super Eagles’ injury woes have been compounded after Fulham confirmed Samuel Chukwueze remains sidelined with an injury

Chukwueze provided two assists for Victor Osimhen against Benin but left the match at halftime with a hamstring injury

Fulham boss Marco Silva claimed that the injury appears a bit worse than first feared and could take a while to return to action

Super Eagles injury woes have deepened after Fulham confirmed that Samuel Chukwueze remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Chukwueze joined Fulham on a season-long loan from AC Milan on deadline day and has yet to settle in London, despite the support of his compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

Samuel Chukwueze remains sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

According to Transfermarkt, he has featured in three matches, accumulating 63 minutes, and got his first assist in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

He joined his Super Eagles teammates for the October international break, during which the Nigerian national team faced Lesotho and Benin in the World Cup qualifier.

He made a cameo appearance during the 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, but started against Benin, assisting Victor Osimhen’s brace in the first half.

His promising performance was cut short by injury as he was substituted at halftime due to a hamstring problem and replaced by Olakunle Olusegun.

The former U17 World Cup winner missed Fulham's 2-0 loss to Arsenal after failing to recover from the injury, prompting questions from Nigerians.

Marco Silva provided update on Chukwueze

Fulham head coach Marco Silva provided an update on Chukwueze’s injury, confirming that the Nigerian will miss the match against Newcastle.

He was not able to put a timeline on the Super Eagles' attacker’s return to action, which raises concerns over the extent of his injury.

“Chukwueze is still out, Rodrigo out,” he told Fulham TV. “No, it's difficult. I believe that Rodrigo is going to be closer than Chukwueze right now.”

His compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey trained and are available for the match as Fulham looks to snap out of its losing streak.

Silva is expected to provide another update on the former Villarreal winger ahead of the Carabao Cup match against Wycombe on Wednesday.

Samuel Chukwueze and Calvin Bassey in action for Fulham against Bournemouth. Photo by Robin Jones.

His uncertain status places Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle in a difficult spot ahead of the November international break, when Nigeria will face Gabon in the World Cup playoffs.

Chukwueze has gradually made himself a key player for the manager after stepping up in Ademola Lookman’s absence, with the Atalanta star still struggling for form.

Chelle already has some key players injured, and not having the Fulham star could disrupt preparations and the game plan ahead of the match.

