Super Eagles star Christantus Uche played for the Crystal Palace U21 after returning from international duty

There were reports that he was demoted for arriving in London late from Nigeria after the international break

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has clarified the situation with an explanation of why he played for the U21s

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has explained why Super Eagles attacker Christantus Uche played for the U21 after returning from international duty.

Uche joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan on deadline day with an option to make the deal permanent for €22 million from Spanish La Liga club Getafe.

The versatile attacker made his debut in the Carabao Cup third-round win over Millwall and was on the bench for three consecutive games before a seven-minute cameo against Everton.

He went on the October international break with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho and Benin.

Nigeria won both games to clinch a playoff spot and will face Gabon in November, but Uche was an unused substitute for both matches in Polokwane and Uyo.

Uche returned to London but has yet to feature for Crystal Palace and instead played in the U21 match against Stevenage amid claims in the Nigerian media that it was a punishment for returning late.

Glasner explains Uche’s U21 stint

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has explained why Uche played for the U21 after he reported to South London following the international break.

The Austrian manager dismissed the rumours that it was to punish the attacker and explained that it was for fitness management after the break.

“Yes, but it was also Romain Esse and Rio Cardines, and Kaden Rodney played there. They didn't play for their international teams; they were called up by Nigeria and England U21s, but didn't get minutes there, including Romain and Uche,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Uche has played only 97 minutes since moving to London, having played 270 minutes for Getafe before his loan switch.

Glasner explained that he is gradually easing the Nigerian attacker into the team, having moved from a different country and a different league.

“He's coming to a different country, into a team that is doing really well. Everybody knows exactly what to do when you have a competition,” he added.

“You have to be better than the other player and you have to show that you are ready to help the team win, and that's how we decide who will play.”

There are already concerns in the Nigerian media that he and Tolu Arokodare, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, should have remained at their former clubs.

